COLUMN: Booster vaccine needed for Omicron and helped me with long-term symptoms

Some people may still think that they are protected by their original COVID infections or vaccine injections. And, for many, that may be true, but it is not true for everyone. Vaccinations administered in the spring are past what has been discovered as their duration of optimal effectiveness. They were also administered before the Omicron variant even existed.
People with natural immunity lose most of their immunity after ninety days. It is time to get another shot. If you are going to get a flu shot, why not get a COVID booster while you are at it, even if it takes a special trip to where they are being given?
Doing so will not only protect you from serious infection but, if you are someone who has already had COVID, it may also help eliminate or diminish the symptoms of “long COVID.” Long COVID is a condition in which the acute symptoms that are the most obvious, severe, and likely to lead to death go away, but things like fatigue and brain fog remain. For some COVID victims, the effects can last for months. Some people who were infected early in the pandemic still suffer from these less overt symptoms.
I was one of them. I am not entirely sure I was conscious of it. “Getting boosted” made me aware of at least the possibility. It is known that getting an initial vaccination after natural infection often helps with the enduring exhaustion, brain fog, lethargy, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Scientifically, we do not yet know why that happens, nor does it appear we know if getting boosted has a similar effect. Anecdotally, I can tell you that it does.
My battle with COVID took place in early September. I was “recovered” by the second week of that month. Even the undeniable tiredness, sleepiness, motivation, and impact on my mood seemed to have been gone by Halloween. But two days after getting my booster shot last week, I started to doubt the thoroughness of my recovery. My focus, memory, mood, and energy level increased. To be clear, I do not believe that COVID vaccines are “performance enhancing”, but my personal experience indicates they can alleviate the lingering problems COVID patients suffer from.
I have yet to see any science that says that getting boosted can help with the effects of long COVID. I hope those studies exist, or that those possible effects of boosters are studied soon. I hope my individual experience is supported by those studies. It would give some hope to those people who still suffer from the as-yet-unexplained persistence of the potentially debilitating consequences of being infected by the coronavirus that is causing the pandemic.
Even if COVID vaccinations should be associated with a larger purpose outside of one’s self, they can also be something that satisfies the more egocentric scope of New Year's resolutions. That may be especially true for those people who thought they had already won their war with the disease. Regardless, unless you are medically disqualified, get boosted as soon as you are able.
It is easy for us to do here in Cherokee County. The Cherokee Nation provides the vaccines, and boosters. It is being given not just for tribal citizens, but for everyone. The Nation’s efforts have undoubtedly contributed to the health and safety of our community during the pandemic. Given the positive effects being “boosted” has had for me, and the protection provided to my 11-year-old daughter, I would be remiss in not thanking my tribe for making the miracle-of-modern-medicine that is the vaccine available to my family, and to so many other people.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
