COLUMN: Brady got help in pursuit of greatness

I am quite used to expressing unpopular thoughts in the political realm. In fact, I am quite practiced at it. I am a lifelong holder of unpopular - or at least unusual - opinions. I do not shrink from that fact or try to skirt that reality.
I am less accustomed to expressing nonpolitical views that might not meet with majority approval. When people engage in that activity too often, they are seen as argumentative, intransigent, or even rude. Those opinions are, more often than not, associated with relatively inconsequential topics. Still, they can engender hyper-emotional responses, making silence the least disruptive option.
In this case, I am going to make an exception and express a nonpolitical opinion that, despite its being having little relation to an important problem, is likely to be controversial. Interesting analogies and parallels can be drawn from the situation, but it will ultimately have little practical effect beyond its own realm.
The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, is likely to retire after 22 seasons in the National Football League. Most people remember Brady for his career with the New England Patriots, the team with which he won six Super Bowl championships. Brady earned his seventh ring with Buccaneers last year. He was named the MVP for five of those games, and earned three season MVP awards over the course of his career. Brady's stats and win-loss record match that impressive set of achievements and awards.
But what is often forgotten - or if you're a Brady apologist, overlooked - is that the New England Patriots were credibly accused of cheating by filming the practices of multiple opponents. One accusation was related to the Patriots' defeat of the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIX by a narrow score of 20-17. The accusation stemmed from the New York Jets catching a Patriots employee filming the signals of Jets coaches during a game. It is suspected that the way the Jets knew to even be suspicious of that the filming would occur is because their head coach, Eric Mangini, had been previously employed by the Patriots and he knew this was one way in which the Patriots sought unfair competitive advantages.
That is a teamwide transgression. But Brady was later individually involved in a situation in which game balls were being altered to suit his preferences, contrary to NFL rules. What might have been dismissed as an odd and isolated offense that provided no substantial advantage was seen by many as an indication that Brady, and the Patriots generally, were not at all averse to breaking rules whenever it suited their needs or preferences.
They also made the suggestions of former Patriot employees, reporting by other news outlets, about other possible rule violations, and statements by former NFL players that strongly insinuate additional instances of cheating by Brady and the Patriots more believable. Philadelphia Eagle players, who played the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, felt justified in their belief that the Patriots' tendency to always have the perfect defense called to counter the play the Eagles were running was more than just a coincidence.
Even if the reports are wrong, and Brady is not retiring, that only postpones what ought to be a reckoning for him. Many of the accolades he has received have been improperly bestowed. It is obvious that Brady is a talented and skilled football player, regardless of the effect of any surreptitious efforts that may have given him an advantage. But it is just as obvious that his supposed dominance at the quarterback position is a product of more than just his acumen on the field.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
