There was a lot of excitement regarding Tahlequah and the surrounding area at the girls state basketball tournament this past weekend. The Lady Tigers fought their way into the championship game, bringing home the silver ball and becoming state runner-up.
Even though they fell a few points short of the title, the team and their coaches made Tahlequah proud. Unfortunately, the excitement was less focused on the achievements of this team and more focused on a horrendous situation involving an area company and staff contracted to air the games live over the internet.
The event occurred before tipoff of the 6A quarterfinal game between Norman High and Midwest City, when members of the Norman High team kneeled on the court during the playing of the national anthem. The announcer, who did not realize the microphone was on, said some very hateful and racist remarks about the Norman team, which are so disgusting I will not repeat them here. Suffice it to say, the words were not professional or supportive to hard-working youth in any way, shape or form.
As always, the remarks were captured and made the rounds on social media. Once that happened, the feed went literally around the world, showing up on every major American news network and even in Europe when it was reported on the BBC. The person in question has apologized, indicating he is a former youth minister, and insisted he is not a racist. He has also drawn additional criticism in the apology by claiming his blood sugar was off, causing him to say the things he did.
The OSSAA quickly terminated the contract with the company, as it should have done. Tahlequah Public Schools quickly put out a statement explaining that even though they had used the company, the contract was terminated and the individual in question had no employment ties with the district. Kudos to TPS Athletic Director Matt Cloud and Tahlequah Superintendent Leon Ashlock for acting quickly and decisively.
We, as individuals and as a society, need to ask what can be learned from this unfortunate situation. One of the things is the serious lack of communication among people everywhere.
As a person who loves America, I understand the frustration felt by many patriotic people when they see others kneel during the national anthem or show disrespect for the flag. In true communication, however, we need to understand that because of instances like what occurred is exactly why some kneel: They see the injustices happening either to them or around them. What that flag and that song represent is exactly why they have the right to kneel, and it should also remind us we are all equal under the law, with no favoritism shown to one group or another.
My former pledge trainer from my college fraternity is a strong and intimidating African American who went on to become a drill instructor in the Army. He is now a math teacher and publicly invited the gentleman to come to his class and talk about why he said and felt that way before the game. No apologies, just explain your view.
With social media and hiding behind keyboards and microphones, it is too easy to write off one group or another. This great technology has caused us to lose real communication, and we need to bridge that gap. Until we each can look other human beings in the eyes with love and respect, we, as a nation, will never really be that one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. #Loveoneanother.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
