COLUMN: Brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we miss you

The words and actions of the late civil rights leader, father, visionary, husband, and agitator are still spoken to this day, and they mean even more as this country grapples with its present and past.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave us a blueprint of how we should gain our rights that were owed to us at birth. He fought for the equality of his community, but was a leader and inspiration to others outside of his community. With his influence, America was able to strive to be better. With his death, America mourned. Dr. King was a king-maker. His teachings have stretched the globe and he will never be forgotten. His legacy is strong and cemented in the history of this world.
While alive, Dr. King persisted with his belief that all men were created equal and deserve equal protections under the law. He wanted a better life not only for his children, but for children of all colors and backgrounds. As a pastor, he led others to Jesus Christ and spoke of his glory. Although Dr. King wanted to improve his black community’s standing in our country, he never lost sight of the importance of building a coalition of allies of other races and religions. He knew the power of numbers, he knew the dangers he faced as he opposed hundreds of years of oppression, and he knew the country he supported may not support him.
His influence was felt in the White House, as he and the others who believed in the civil rights movement pushed a progressive agenda. To the oppressors, they felt he should not fight so hard for equality, because in their minds, equality was not guaranteed. Many who claim to be constitutional scholars and protectors forget the simple passage that "all men are created equal." "Brother Martin," as many called him, just spoke about what he and all people want: a better future and equality. Many Americans are still fighting for equality in this country as racism runs throughout our institutions, but what Dr. King taught us is there is a better day in store for our country.
Many feel that without Dr. King, there would be no President Barack Obama. The American president who gave us hope and change as a motto took his messages from the short-lived life of Dr. King. Our King inspired our president. The inflections and the grace in which President Obama spoke were straight from the playbook of Dr. King.
Those who sought to discredit Dr. King’s movement tried to break him down with scare tactics and slander, but he pushed forward because he knew a nation was on his shoulders. I appreciate the sacrifices he made for a person like me to be able to enjoy the freedoms that I do. He will always be an inspiration to those who want to see this country become as great as it can become as a diverse nation.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
