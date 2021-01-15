COLUMN: Brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we miss you

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.