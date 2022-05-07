Despite all my efforts at maintaining a keto diet, the "sneak eating" is back. With a vengeance.
I've made this confession before, but whether it's good for the soul is anyone's guess. Everyone in my house has an eating disorder. Including the cat.
My son used to be a "sneak-eater," and may still be one, but he's gotten better at covering his tracks. Parents of teen boys - or young adult males who haven't flown the coop - are nodding in affirmation. Sneak-eaters wait until you're asleep or away from home to raid your refrigerator, and they strive mightily to cover their crime. If successful, it might be days or weeks before you realize the gobble-fest took place. Maybe longer.
Back in 2008, we temporariliy relocated the newsroom into the bowels of the building. One day, as I was moving things out of my office to hand it over to the ad manager, who coveted my window, we pulled the filing cabinet from its corner, and out fluttered 32 cellophane wrappers for Little Debbie snack cakes. Apparently these had been stuffed behind the cabinet over the years by my son, who while in school was often relegated to watching TV in my office when I worked late.
Several years ago, he tried to camouflage a raid on a carton of ice cream. Instead of scooping out chunks and dropping them in a bowl like most people, he "skimmed" off the frozen treat in layers, leaving the surface smooth - like a drawer with a false bottom in a Nancy Drew mystery. He apparently hoped the next person to open the carton wouldn't notice the decrease in volume. The ruse worked until I stuck in a spoon and hit bottom in under an inch.
I've often rummaged through the pantry, looking for that unopened box of Pop Tarts I could have sworn I put in there. I've cursed the poor kid who bagged my groceries at Reasor's, and I've checked the truck to make sure it didn't fall out of the sack. Weeks later, I've found the flattened box on a bookshelf, tucked between two tomes by an intruder who knew the first place I'd check for consumption confirmation would be the kitchen trash can.
At the time I first mentioned all of this, in 2011, I thought my husband was a defiant, out-and-proud overeater, with no need to hide his bad habits. As I learned a few years later, he was just better at sneaking than Cole was. The discovery was made when he was frying up some bacon, and he placed his body between the stove and myself so I couldn't see how many slices were sizzling away in the pan.
Keto, for a while, kept the situation at bay. Men like keto diets because they can eat all the meat, cheese, and peanut butter they want. Unfortunately, they have to eat the peanut butter straight from the jar, with a spoon - or if the man is particularly gluttonous, his fingers. But lately, we've fallen off the wagon. Well, "fallen" isn't the right verb; it's more like we slipped closer and closer to the edge of the wagon, and finally slid off when we hid a chughole. Any driver in Oklahoma understands chugholes.
Lately, I've tried to keep a pie around for my husband, who has ratcheted up his grousing for sweets. First, he had a raisin pie; he cut it up into 10 or 12 servings and froze it in individual slices, which he would retrieve from the freezer almost nightly. Then he demanded a peaches 'n' cream pie, which I dutifully supplied. This doesn't freeze as well, so he used this as an excuse to devour rather large portions nightly. Still, wouldn't you have thought this would have been enough sweets to tide him over? If so, you've made a bad assumption.
I noticed some hot pads and dish towels haphazardly stacked on the table. Normally, I wouldn't be suspicious, because the table is always cluttered with appliances, clean dishes that haven't yet been put away, cans of cat food, unopened bills, and the occasional T-shirt discarded by Chris when he's come in from mowing for a glass of tea. But there was something about the mass of cloth that seemed, as a cop might say, "hinky." So I picked up a couple of the towels, and there, casually languishing against the wood, was a package of Oreo cookies - and someone had already raided them in a frenzy, so the "handy-seal lid" wouldn't seal.
My query, "Wasn't the pie enough?" was met defensively, and almost with hostility. The excuses flowed forth: "I was hungry"; "What do you care"? "I was in the mood for these." I let it go. But later, when I went to retrieve some paperwork from the car he drives to work, I noticed a bag of barbecued pork rinds on the floor of the back seat. "Bag" isn't the correct noun; it needs the adjective "empty" in front of it. Further scrutiny revealed several other junk food items that had been consumed, the wrappers tossed over the shoulder of the dining driver and into the back. Unfortunately, I helped consume the Oreos - even though I'm not that fond of them. But my shared scarfing was the impetus, a few days later, for a second purchase of Oreos - this time, the vanilla kind. I don't like those, either, but I helped get rid of them.
As for the cat, he demands Fancy Feast in his dotage. But we can't give him a whole can, because he gorges himself and promptly pukes. And the puke from wet cat food is far messier and more disgusting than the half-digested dry food he used to heave onto the carpet. So we give him half a can, give him 30 minutes to digest and listen to him howl for more. I've timed it; the beast says, "Now. Now. Now. NOW. NOW. NOW!" every 10 or 15 seconds until we cave in.
Last week, when the section of a shirt that rests over his gut wouldn't stay buttoned, he flatly observed, "I'm fat." I said nothing. About 30 minutes later, he asked for another raisin pie. And so it goes.
