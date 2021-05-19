Every family (and city) needs to talk about finances on occasion. Mark your calendar for the annual budget public hearing: Saturday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, which is the lowest level of the county courthouse.
The proposed budget is already posted to the city’s website. You’re welcome to look at it there, and the budget summary will be published in the Tahlequah Daily Press. This meeting gives you the opportunity to ask questions and express your ideas about our projects.
For those of you who might not make it, things are very different today than they were a couple of years ago. You may remember that two years ago, the city was close to bankrupt. We had been spending more than we’d been taking in for a while. The budget for 2019-'20 reflected a $2.7 million deficit and almost 80 percent of the General Fund budget – which covers most of our day-to-day operating expenses – was devoted to salaries and benefits.
The proposed budget for 2021-'22 is both balanced and meets the funding requirements of the city’s rainy day ordinance. Through mostly attrition and restructuring within the departments, salaries and benefits are now 66 percent of the General Fund budget. The people who work for the city are dedicated to serving our residents and to finding creative solutions for the issues that arise.
Although the year of COVID was extremely difficult in many ways, the city was blessed to receive considerably more sales and use taxes than anticipated. That happened because people could no longer comfortably travel to Tulsa and elsewhere for shopping and entertainment. We don’t anticipate a similar windfall in the coming year. This one-time revenue does, however, allow us to budget more for capital projects – those projects that impact the quality of life in Tahlequah.
Among the major items found in the capital projects budget is almost $500,000 to replace a 1974 pumper truck for the Tahlequah Fire Department and over $100,000 to lease 10 new patrol vehicles and provide other equipment for our police officers. We’ll also be adding a new emergency siren for our growing community.
The library has some leaky windows to be addressed and a need for exterior paint. We’ve included money to provide wayfinding signs at our major intersections to help our visitors find their way around. And $140,000 is budgeted to improve our park playgrounds and upgrade the Riverlinks Golf Course. Another $375,000 is set aside for additional trails construction and for pedestrian bridges from Norris Park to Goingsnake and from the Senior Citizens Center to Kaufman Park and the current trail.
Our street and sidewalk projects receive funding from the General Fund, from gasoline and motor vehicle taxes, and from the dedicated sales tax. In total, we will have $2.5 million available to address road and sidewalk repair and construction projects.
Grant projects underway include construction of a sidewalk on Ross going to Greenwood School, construction of the Mission Street park, and construction of the dog park.
It’s going to be a great year! We don’t have a printing press in the basement, but it’s nice to be able to undertake these improvements.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
