COLUMN: Buffalo shooting incident indicates need for quality awareness

Ten people were recently killed in Buffalo, New York, when an 18-year-old opened fire with an AR-15 at a grocery store. As with any tragic event like this one, it takes time for the details to come into focus. But the most recent reports indicate the shooter shot four people in the parking lot of the supermarket and then eight more people once inside.
An armed guard used his pistol in an attempt to stop the attack, but the gunman was protected by body armor. Ultimately 10 people were killed. Three people outside the store and seven inside it, including the guard who had tried to repel the assault.
Before committing mass murder, the shooter had recently spent time in a mental hospital after threatening to attack his high school. He was released before two days had passed. He also left a “manifesto” outlining why he had decided to kill. It also outlined why he wanted to kill certain people.
You do not have to read the writings of a deranged madman to understand why a deranged madman thought he should slaughter people who were just trying to buy something to make for dinner. The same three emotions always seem to be put forward as the reason these types of horrific incidents happen. Fear, hate, and anger are always evident in the motives of the killers that shoot up churches, schools, and grocery stores.
But those emotions do not always tell the whole story. There is almost always a catalyst. In fact, there are usually several of them. Mental illness is a culprit and will likely be part of the discussions about the tragedy in Buffalo. The topic of weapon control is also very likely to be included in any commentary and analyses of the heartbreaking event. And, because the perpetrator of this latest killing spree mentioned his belief in the absurdities of the so-called “replacement theory” there will be a debate about the possible culpability of those who promote it.
There are commentators who make a living off fomenting the fear, hate, and anger that contribute to the creation of an environment in which people who already have other problems are driven to engage in needless violence. In some instances, their fomenting takes people who are otherwise not struggling with things that might make them vulnerable to undue influence and makes it so that they become so. Many of those media figures have long since lost the ability to feel shame, so they do not even consider the possibility that their rhetoric might be adding to the problem.
Unfortunately, there are other “media figures” for whom the stoking of the triumvirate of negative emotions is the point. They exploit the tendency of human nature to view those who are different from ourselves as suspicious. They amplify those suspicions into outright distrust, then to outright disgust. For some of them it creates an audience from whom they can make money. For others, that audience boosts their otherwise highly damaged egos. There are also, somehow, true believers who are convinced that they, and their listeners, viewers, or readers, really are being replaced.
So, now, a mass shooting incident is likely to spur debates not just about the Second Amendment, but also the First. Anyone who is concerned about the potential excesses of any possible government intervention regarding the latter amendment have an easy alternative to prevent it from occurring. Quit watching, listening to, or visiting the website of the disingenuous instigators. The solution to at least a part of this problem is, literally, available at the press of a button.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.