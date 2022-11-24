COLUMN: Busy weeks shows opportunity time

It has been a busy week in Washington. Nancy Pelosi announced her pending succession as speaker. Pelosi has been an icon to women, having risen to top leadership in a time when women of my own vintage were stepping forward.
Sen. Chuck Grassley called for a full-tilt congressional investigation of Hunter Biden, who is the son of democratically-elected President Joe Biden. Note: Democratically-elected means we all voted and the majority chose Biden. But was Grassley's call-out really a bank-shot against Donald Trump, to suggest scrutiny of his children will be next?
Trump's fizzledly announced this week he's stumping across America for the next two excruciatingly long years to remake America even more greater than it was when we were sheltering in place from his botched pandemic management . His own daughter Ivanka, whom many presume to be heir-apparent to Trump's dynasty, signified she will not be supporting his presidency.
It is the peak of fantasy football season in the NFL, so in the spirit of comparing players, let's look at some numbers: It is as-yet not established whether Hunter Biden's consultancy firm received any part of $3.5 million paid by the spouse of the former mayor of Moscow. That's Biden's son. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received $1 billion in loan money and a $2 billion investment to manage for the murderous Prince MBS. Vanity Fair reports $25 million of that was a free and clear payment not conditioned on the success of any services rendered.
Well-played, Sen. Grassley. We love it when you route out corruption across the board regardless of political affiliation, and give lawmakers a chance to foreclose all public grifters. By corruption, I mean "people who find a way to interject themselves into the power granted by the people to a leader who has a fiduciary duty to do what is best for America."
In my opinion, policymakers should distance themselves and their power, from anyone who would use power for personal enrichment. Of course, Trump could not fire himself. He just couldn't. He's got plenty of self-love and zero self-doubt. Biden can't dictate how his own son makes a living in the private sector. Neither father in these scenarios have managed to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.
By calling for Hunter Biden's investigation, Grassley has effectively put into play a reach that justifies proceeding against Kushner. Nationwide, Trump's stock with the voting public has dried up faster than the Mississippi River. Just like climate change, Trump is a special kind of oblivious to the social cues of an overwhelming zeitgeist against his political future, by both citizens and by his professional colleagues who probably secretly fear the shakeup of a Trump primary that might leave all GOP contenders bruised, if not battered.
The man gets credit for being a ruthless detractor with base appeal when edging out competitive foes. It is all fun and games when we are spectators, but voters have a well-founded fear that democracy falls next, if he wins. When the dust clears we shall see whether either of these scenarios was payment for political influence.
Meanwhile in Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt and Ryan Walters are still supplicants of Trump, whilst their state party marshals are denouncing Trump. A smart challenger would follow Trump's wake across the nation, scooping up the disillusioned Republicans quitting Trump cold turkey, before Republican voters notice across the aisle some presidential candidate with bold charisma to fill the void left by this epic crash-burn.
It is a time of opportunity for those who see it.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
