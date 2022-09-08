COLUMN: Buying a seat at the table

The Guardian Newspaper this week reports that in Texas, a cell phone provider has taken on the mission of electing a majority on the local school board.
It is clever. Patriot Mobile created its own political action committee to identify right-wing candidates who will use elected offices to narrow down access to women's health, hide away books that discuss issues they dislike, and squelch gender diversity.
We could have guessed that eventually, capitalism would outright buy itself some seats at the table. After all, in America, the winning political campaigns have typically used advertising dollars to woo voters. While there is not a one-to-one correlation between dollars spent and campaigns won, OpenSecrets.org validates that usually the winning candidate is the one who spent the most money.
Raising and spending campaign dollars is one of the most correlative factors in getting elected. Over the years, a few candidates have been inordinately successful in leveraging hot-button cultural issues to accomplish more bang for the buck: bigger campaigns on fewer dollars. Social media is another area that was used effectively by Obama and Trump.
Obama's campaign adeptly enfranchised new university campus voters, exciting a fresh young generation with a youthful choice for president. In 2016, Trump appealed to an untapped constituency of voters who felt resentful and disenfranchised. Those voters formed a bond across the issues and spread their ideas under the flag of House Trump. An inspired constituency of campaign volunteers is also a good way to make up for money, if volunteers can be mobilized effectively.
There's a bigger backstory than the blending between politics and enterprise. Do we really want anyone except human voters to be influencing elections? If you think only humans should have anything to do with elections, I have another question: Should just the voters who live in that geopolitical reservation be the only ones influencing elections? Because maybe it is best for people to determine their own outcomes.
Self-determinism is about the idea that people should decide their own fate. One community may put a premium on low taxes and high self-reliance; another community may "vote" its tax base in a way that honors a commitment to public schools. Think of community self-determinism as grassroots self-governance.
Republican and Democrat worldviews are at opposite points on a circle. Both parties pay lip service to the same ideals, but they take opposite methods to get there. Depending on how big the circle is drawn, the demographics of specific places may reflect a variety of viewpoints. I think we all remember when Jim Wilson's state district was redrawn to overpower Democrat votes and a historically Democrat seat ceased to exist.
Some pundits recently have referred to the two views as the Hobbes-Rousseau problem. Hobbes said we form governments to keep us safe from a nasty, mean, and brutish wilderness. Rousseau believed in the basic good of humans and said when we put others first, our needs become subsumed in the general will. He was all about political utilitarianism. He was a big fan of democratic decision-making. He liked majority rule. Today, he'd be a progressive.
So, which is it? Are you afraid of a monster of government but feel even more afraid of living in chaos, like Hobbes? Or do you have deference for letting others call the shots when you have a minority view but want to do the right thing and want others also to abide by the rule of law, like Rousseau?
For Hobbes, the social compact came about from choosing the lesser of two evils. For Rousseau, the social compact is our natural mode.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.