COLUMN: Buying sweaters from the Wookiee planet

Since about this time last year, I've been on a mission to block pesky Facebook ads. I philosophically understand the algorithms, even if I couldn't write one to save either the life of the whitecat or my own, and like the rest of you, I'm onto the social media greedsters.
To paraphrase Gordon Sumner, every breath you take, every click you make, they'll be watching you. And they'll be sending ads to ensnare you in their lair, where they'll await your purchase like some nastier modern version of Shelob. Or Aragog, if you prefer.
At some point, many years back, I bought a pair of turquoise boots, with decorative laces and patchwork fabric on the top. They were a good buy; I know this because our recently retired COO, Steve McPhaul, complimented them during a meeting last December. When everyone at the conference table chuckled, he quickly explained that he had "bonded" with one of his two adult daughters over the topic of shopping. The other adult daughter was a simpler matter; they shared an appreciation of sports.
But I'd return those boots if by doing so, I could get Facebook off my back. For months, sandwiched occasionally between a couple of posts by "friends," there was a come-on for another pair of boots. Apparently some geek in a trendy basement cubicle decided that where there was one boot buy, there would be another. After awhile, seeing as how I made no more purchases, the memey pleas stopped. Or so I thought.
Last year, they began anew, and this time, it wasn't just boots. There were ads for shoes of every stripe, plus socks, shirts, dresses, bras, panties, and panty liners to prevent embarrassing wet spots if one pees with every sneeze. Facebook apparently understood me to be an elderly woman, for whom such things are relatively common. Other old-lady products were also on offer, and I noticed that every time I read a certain story on WaPo, a product would pop up related to some element in the text.
As I explained when I decided to begin blocking offensive ads, I don't object to advertising; without it, newspapers would not exist. But people choose to read newspapers, even if it's like passing a bad car wreck: You don't want to look, but you have to. Readers can look at the ads, or not - and ads don't push out important news stories. This is not the case with Facebook ads, which are proliferating like flies on a deer carcass on Highway 10.
When an ad appears, you can block it - in theory. Then, Facebook asks you to explain why you did so. There are a few choices: irrelevant, repetitive, topic too sensitive, already purchased, and one or two more. Prominently missing are the two choices most people would make: obnoxious or offensive. But being deprived of that spot-on descriptor, I am forced to fall back on "irrelevant." At first, I didn't bother removing the more innocuous ads - the ones for cute sweaters and pet rescue operations. But Facebook seems to infer that bypassing or ignoring an ad is tacit approval of it, so I had to change my tactic. Now, I'm determined to remove every ad - even for bookstores, blingy shoes and cat toys.
Social media supposedly uses targeted advertising, after learning users' preferences through their clicks. Perhaps the fact that I never buy anything on social media led to the confusion, but I have now concluded Facebook doesn't know squat about me. Or maybe it's just throwing out everything it can think of and hoping something will stick. The joke is on Mr. Zuckerberg; I have pledged to make sure every one of his ads will slide off my timeline like goose poop through a tinhorn on a country road.
I have now realized that "hiding" a Facebook ad does no good. I have thus doubled down on my attempts to eradicate annoyances. Instead of merely hiding an ad, I report it as "Misleading or Scam." If it has anything to do with penises, I label it "Sexually Inappropriate." If it's generic, I just call it "Offensive" and move on. "False News" is another one I often select, especially if Donald Trump is in any way involved. That might also fall under the "Violence" label, as well as "Political Candidate or Other Issue.
It has now become quite clear to me that most of the ads we see on Facebook are, indeed, scams. I have noticed a particularly cute top, being sold by "Hafretlynpn," and targeted it as a scam, only to see the same top later being sold by "FLKf7jewiputttn." Other names of apparent companies: "Wshfuplx," "Maananapfft" (which sounds like the fart of a husband), "Flmeenpxk," and most recently, "Klyyyxpitydrt." Let's face it, with that last one: It's either a scam, or you're about to purchase an outfit from Kashyyyk. For the sociologically ignorant, that's the Wookiee planet. If you don't know what a Wookiee is, you evidently died sometime before 1978.
As of this writing, I have now banned over 9,000 ads. I kid you not. There can't possibly be that many actual legitimate companies in existence whose fearless leaders are convinced they can fool Facebook users. I call foul.
