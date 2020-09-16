Individuals often suffer personal loss and tragedy from “bad luck” or the risk-settling concept called “Force Majeure” or “Act of God,” which leaves the risk of loss for unexpected natural events up to the individual. But when “natural disasters” turn out not to be so natural after all, but are man-made and preventable, do these concepts of responsibility still make sense?
Climate change-induced Western wildfires have burned an area equivalent almost to the size of Connecticut this year – 3.2 million acres in California alone. Almost 16,500 firefighters have battled 28 major outbreaks; 35 people have died, and 40,000 Oregonians have been displaced.
We’re suffering heartbreak. Here is an example. Thirteen-year-old Wyatt Tofte was trying to save his 71-year-old grandmother after the tires melted off of their car, and they fled on foot. Meanwhile, Wyatt’s dad was struggling to navigate the family’s other vehicle on a dark, smoky road, when he almost ran over a barefoot woman in her underwear with charred hair and a blackened mouth. Mr. Tofte helped her into his car, telling her he was looking for his wife and son. She told him: “I am your wife.” Wyatt and his grandmother perished in the fire.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration reliably informs us that over the past 400,000 years, carbon levels were about half what they are now. Ocean temperatures rise as carbon builds up in the atmosphere. Despite changing seasons, temperatures are ratcheting up and the polar ice caps are melting. Climate scientists are sounding the alarm.
Many of us have wondered when we’d see the end of oil and the adoption of alternative energy sources. Sierra Magazine predicts the global age of oil is coming to a close, evidenced by peak, decline and job collapse. Currently many people are driving less and sheltering in place. Despite that temporary silver lining – which is not quite enough to make us grateful for COVID – the barrage of hurricanes, fires and severe weather due to ocean warming continues to increase.
We just learned the president told Bob Woodward he intentionally minimized the COVID risk and lied to the public for months about its lethality. In doing so, his obfuscation resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people who could have otherwise avoided the infection. Can those deaths really be considered “bad luck” or “acts of God” when they were caused so directly by one person’s bad judgment and dishonesty?
Insurance is another area involving risk. Should the onus be upon individuals for the "bad luck" of living in a flood zone, even if the area never before flooded? Accounting firm Deloitte & Touche says insurance regulators see climate change risk as physical risks, liability risks, and transition risks. Do you know whether your homeowner and business liability policies cover wind-blown water damage, or flooding, or damage from flying debris, or seepage or any of the other predictable consequences of climate change? Who should absorb that loss?
Each of these catastrophes – raging wildfires, vast and needless spread of COVID, atmospheric carbon and ocean warming, hurricanes and flooding – are largely caused or exacerbated by human activities. But the man-made causes and questions of liability can be addressed. This fall, for example, Joe Biden will advocate for protecting insurance buyers and mitigating climate risks. Trump will be for a hands-off approach. Not just climate deniers, but also those who are aware of climate-induced disasters, won’t know if their insurance covers climate risks.
The bigger, most significant issue is preserving global genetic biological diversity. We do not live on a “throwaway” planet. It’s the only one we’ve got.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
