During the 2020 presidential debate, when asked about white supremacism, then-President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." Obviously, Trump was playing to the far-right, which does make up a portion of his base, and we all witnessed how the former president incited an angry mob to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.
What transpired that day as the rioters violently breached our seat of democracy left me feeling sick inside. It was the ultimate gut punch to witness a violent insurrection unfold on live television, and this was an act of domestic terrorism equivalent to the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.
Five months later, in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and we are still in the midst of the most pressing domestic threat to America, which is the potential for more violence carried out by white extremists on the far right. We, as a nation, are not under a massive threat from the left, as Trump mistakenly cited during last fall’s televised debate. The calculated political aspect of Trump’s inaccurate comments about the threat from the left was completely contrary to the reality of the potential for further attacks on our democracy.
It is common for those on the right to deflect from the topic of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and engage in “whataboutisms” regarding the civil unrest that transpired on the streets of several major American cities last summer during the Black Lives Matter protests. To those on the right who wish to continue the “what about the left” in terms of violent attacks, one need only break down the numbers of incidents within the past six years to put a face on what the Department of Homeland Security has said was the most pressing concern regarding domestic terrorism – and it is certainly not from the left. Data compiled by the Center for Strategic International Studies listed over 200 attacks and 91 fatalities. This research revealed over one-fourth of right-wing incidents were instigated by people who support white supremacy.
Since 2015, those targeted by the right have included mosques, synagogues, Black churches, and government buildings, which have involved threats, burnings, bombings, and gunfire. President Joe Biden’s administration has announced a major initiative designed to retool the government approach to domestic terrorism, and that includes a comprehensive threat assessment regarding our nation’s largest national security challenge on a domestic front. It is a welcome turnabout from four years of the Trump White House, which did not properly monitor and assess the elevated threat of right-wing domestic terrorists, eventually culminated in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Consider that deadly combination wherein you have not only a rising threat from dangerous right-wing extremists, but couple that with the former president who aligned himself with the far right and stoked the rage of the far-right extremists.
In the final analysis, the Biden administration is beefing up security to counter the extreme right, and the dangerous threat posed by the far right is indeed fueled by bigotry, ignorance, and toxic masculinity. The addition of FBI agents, installing perimeter fencing around the Capitol, and deploying National Guard troops is the easy part. The hard part is trying to instill critical thinking in people, and how do we curtail the prolific “me first, got to have my gun because I’m white” frame of mind?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
