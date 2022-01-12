COLUMN: Can we clean up city and serve the homeless?

You may have seen the video on social media last week. Someone locally used a drone to fly over a wooded area near our “big box” stores. From that bird’s-eye view, multiple campsites were clearly visible. Also visible were piles of trash, some at active campsites and others that looked to be abandoned.
It was stark confirmation of what has been rumored for years. The tagline question for me was, “Is there something we as a community can do to clean this up, especially if it is entering our water supply? And possibly assist the displaced people?”
As a reminder, last week when this video was filmed, temperatures dropped below 20 several times. Who would voluntarily live in a tent during that kind of weather if a warm shelter were available? We found that answer last February during the extreme cold. Police Chief Nate King opened the jail facility to provide free shelter and meals to those experiencing homelessness. He then walked into the known encampments and encouraged individuals to come inside for a few days. Most would not participate because everything they owned was in that tent campsite. If they left to get warm, they might have nothing when they returned.
It's not like homelessness and people living together in the woods is a new thing. Woody Guthrie was the voice of the displaced in the 1920s during the Dust Bowl. He helped paint the picture of the experiences of some of our relatives. Come to think of it, Robin Hood and his band of merry men were living in the woods and hiding from law enforcement. That was back when King Richard was crusading. People live outside the norm for many reasons. It’s a sure bet not all who are in tents in Tahlequah want to stay there long-term.
However, these two questions are very specific. Is there something the community can do to clean up and to also help those who are displaced? The land in question belongs to someone other than the city. The individuals camping are not those who sleep in the gazebo or park pavilions. They aren’t sleeping on our sidewalks. Chief King cannot arrest individuals for having no house.
As a community, we regularly have “clean-up” days when individuals volunteer to pick up trash along our roadways. Asking a volunteer crew to go onto private property to gather trash near current campers is a very different proposition. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure – and it all impacts the environment of Tahlequah.
The Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team is meeting at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Armory Municipal Center. This group is working toward establishing a shelter program that would help address the financial, mental, or social issues impacting those needing assistance.
Those who are interested in helping develop solutions are welcome to attend, participate, and make a difference. This would be an easier task if Tahlequah already had a housing authority working to help people remain in their homes.
All ideas are welcome. Send me an email at Mayor@CityofTahlequah.com.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
