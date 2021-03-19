I get tired of using the same words over and over and over again - just like I've done in this sentence. Journalists quickly realized the pandemic is not just dangerous and depressing; it is also redundant. How many times have you read a headline or a lede in a story that includes the word "still"? "Restaurants still closed," or "School still not back in session," or "Scientists still not sure when vaccine will be ready."
I've had friends whose native language was other than English tell me we have words that don't make sense, because they have so many different meanings. "Wait" is an example. Those trying to learn English may understand the word to mean pause, or serve. Then we have its hawker connotation: "But wait! Don't touch that dial, because we have an even better deal for you!" Not that anyone under age 50 knows what a "dial" is, unless it's a bar of soap.
"Still" is another one of those words. Does the speaker mean "not moving"? In France, a restaurant patron may be offered water, "still or gas." A "still" is also a place where illicit liquor is made - or a photographic image that doesn't move. Or, as is the case with COVID-19, it means "up to and including the present time, and pretty much like it's been and will be for the foreseeable future."
"Still" is a boring word. But it's not nearly as boring, and overused, as "canceled." Since the pandemic began, I can't remember a day that something wasn't "canceled." As the pandemic got underway, journalists had to look up the word, to determine whether the fickle Associated Press had one "L" or two in its spelling. In Merriam Webster, there are often two spellings for one word - "judgment" and "judgement," for example - that are both acceptable. In journalism, the idea is for someone in authority to pick a version, and stick with it, for consistency and simplicity.
Over the past few years, journalistic "style" has been anything but simple. First, a stubborn cadre of sportswriters - one word, not two - has pushed to "cancel" hyphens. Those of on the news side suspect sportswriters are punctuationally deficient, and they intend to bend the rest of us to their will. It's tough remembering when two words go together, they are joined by a hyphen if used as an adjective, but are two words if used as nouns. The first hyphen I remember disappearing was in "fundraiser," but a number of other words, or combinations thereof, have now joined the fray. I admit I appreciate the elimination of hyphens from all variants of "babysitter" - babysitting, babysat and so forth - because I was tired of looking them up.
Once we had it ingrained into our heads that "canceled" has only one "L," whereas "cancellation" has two, we were good to go. But an old rule of thumb says you shouldn't use the same word twice in a headline on any given page, so the thesaurus became more valuable than ever. Unfortunately, any substitute for "canceled" sounds like a reference to a rained-out ball game: nixed, put the kibosh on, set aside, called off, scrapped - or if a future rescheduling is possible, delayed, stalled, or postponed. Either way we're letting sportswriters call the shots.
"Cancel" and its cousins in the dictionary stand for something else - at least, it started being that way, oh, around 2015. A certain segment of the U.S. population began doubling down on already intense efforts to roll back hard-won rights of minority racial groups, non-Christian religions, LGBTQ people, the disabled, women, and on and on. In fact, some groups that never had the same rights as the "rest of us" - those belonging to the most prevalent group, once called"WASPs" - were being told they'd better stop trying to get them. That's when we started hearing the suppression of rights - and the drive to further marginalize the already marginalized - referred to as an attempt to "cancel" the existence of groups deemed less than savory by the mainstream. The campaign to afford an embryo more rights than a fully grown, socially engaged, kind, and gainfully employed gay man, or Black woman, have always been incomprehensible to anyone with good sense, but the situation was reaching the boiling point. Thus, the birth of the Black Lives Matter and Me Too movements. These are efforts to shine a spotlight on injustices, but those committing the assaults on liberty just don't get it. Perversely, the right-wing extremists so intent on demonizing those who don't fit their norms are now squalling that their beliefs and rights are being "canceled" - and they began decrying the "cancel culture" they themselves invented. It's astounding they don't see the hypocrisy - but then, hypocrites never do admit their own sanctimony.
How about we start with canceling those who rail about the "cancel culture," and who are so worried about their own cancellation that they are willing to cancel others to maintain their perceived positions of superiority? It's a noble cause - canceling bigotry, prejudice and other evils. It's what Christ - the fellow most would-be cancellers claim to follow - would be doing. It seems strange that some of the so-called "faithful" are faithlessly trying to cancel the very person who admonished them to "love thy neighbor."
