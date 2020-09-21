The Cherokee County Democrats recently held a ribbon cutting for their headquarters on main street. The location is such that street traffic is not much more than a sidewalk-width's distance away. As with any business or group looking to increase their profile and promote their presence, the party sees the location as being advantageous due to its visibility.
But at the event last week, a Trump supporter thought he would exploit the building's proximity to the street by revving his truck engine as loudly as he could as he slowly drove by. This was not as much of a distraction as the driver of the truck had probably hoped it would be. Even with the Trump flag flying on a pole mounted in the truck bed, I am not sure everyone in the crowd noticed what had happened.
Who knows? Maybe the driver noticed that he had not created much of a distraction. That could be what motivated him to take another trip around the block and rev his engine with even more fervor than the first time. His actions, that had now gone beyond anything that could plausibly be described as good-natured ribbing derived from passionate support of his preferred candidate and had become a deliberate act of idiocy, still barely gained much more notice among the ribbon cutting attendees.
It was the third trip around the block when he finally managed to attract the attention that he, apparently, so desperately wanted. After a few more unimaginative steps on the gas pedal to try to generate more disruption, he suddenly stopped. With his best attempt at a big-boy voice, but obviously acting from a child-like place, he screamed a few profanities in the crowd's direction, yelled Donald Trump's name, and eventually called everyone in the crowd the vulgar version of the name of a part of the female anatomy. I am hoping that the young children who were a part of the crowd did not really catch on to what happened or what was being said. I doubt this supporter of the president gave much consideration to the possibility that there might be kids present. There were.
To complete the story, the provocateur-wannabe pulled into a parking lot across the street, presumably to continue his laughable attempts to disturb us. Joke is on him as the lot he pulled into is owned by one of the people attending the ribbon cutting. Though I did not witness the conversation, I was told that it went something like this:
Owner: "You can't park your truck here."
Dunce: "Why's that?"
Owner: "Because I own this lot and because you're being an idiot."
However the conversation went, the driver of the truck, tail between his legs, left and did not return.
I almost wish he had. I wish there had been another opportunity for someone to ask why he thought it was appropriate to act the way he did. How could he possibly believe that he was accomplishing anything in terms of gaining support for Donald Trump? What is the supposed rationale for such behavior? What inspires it?
I think I know the answer to that last question. It is inspired by the candidate he supports. The same candidate that believes it proper to call veterans, service members, and war dead losers and suckers; the one that said he has grabbed women by the body part the driver called the members of the crowd last week. The candidate whose increasingly desperate behavior is provoking increasingly disgusting conduct among some of his supporters. The candidate that does not see anything wrong with that. Donald Trump.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.