COLUMN: Candy doesn't always bring holiday cheer

Due to a series of unfortunate events and circumstances, I had to start my annual candy-making spree a week earlier than normal. Or at least, that was my intention. If all went well, by the time you read this, the weekend will have arrived, and I'll be destroying the kitchen for the umpteenth time in my life, just to bring pleasure to a handful of friends who look forward to these treats every year.
I normally do three rounds of candy-making, starting with Thanksgiving weekend. Then, I'm back at it the following weekend, or the week after. I then take another weekend off, because normally, we have plans for at least one weekend in December. And since we usually go to the ballet the weekend before Christmas, that doesn't leave much time to complete these chores.
The lead-up to the first round of candy-making is as tedious as the cooking. First, I have to compile a list of ingredients, which usually includes three or four dozen seasonal items. This list I give to my husband, whom I send to the store, and he always misses something, so he has to take another pass at it. I usually forget to put something on the list, so round two is necessary. Then, I have to make sure the thermometer works. I go through thermometers like some folks around here go through beer. Even when my husband buys me one of the more expensive gadgets, it can't take more than two or three seasons of my grueling punishment.
Finally, I start telling people the time had come, and they can place orders. That's where things start to get frustrating. And this candy is free. I want no compensation, or even a heartfelt thanks. I enjoy doing it. But when enjoyment devolves into stress, there's a problem.
When it comes to receiving and consuming candy, there are at least nine types of people. The first is one who orders the candy, picks it up, enjoys it, and tells me later what I could've done better. The other eight types are of a less noble bearing, although one friend said they can all be lumped into a single category of "ingrates."
1. The gluttons. The disappointment on their faces upon receiving their bag is clear: "You mean, this is all? Is this a full batch? I thought I'd at least get two or three dozen." Sometimes they have the grace to look embarrassed after they say this. They even occasionally tell me they'll pay for a full batch, but the money is not the problem; it's finding the time to do it.
2. The inept closers. They're the first out of the gate with their order, and they know exactly what they want, but they don't show up to get it. Later, they say, "Oh, I forgot," or "I got busy." Both of those are understandable. The complications arise if they finally show up at the point when the candy would have become stale or crystalized - and become angry that someone else has absconded with their stash.
3. The vacillators. They can't make up their minds what they want, and when you choose for them, and they pick up their candy, they say, "Thanks, but I kinda wish you'd given me some pralines instead of this cashew brittle." Before the pandemic, one friend told me to use my own judgment, and then rejected the hard stuff because "my dentures are on their last legs." Why didn't you say so in the first place?
4. The blamers. These are the folks who eat their candy, and then tell you they had to take extra insulin, or they vomited after they consumed too much, or they had to be taken to the emergency room to have their stomachs pumped. One friend said she was "allergic" to sugar and thereby spent a considerable amount of time on the toilet. Sugar-free Christmas candy might be a thing, but I don't make it.
5. The superficial. "Plain" candies aren't good enough. They want to know why I didn't use "some of those little colored sprinkles to give it a festive look." One woman a few years back suggested I use "red hots" for decorations. I hadn't thought of those in years - not since I made sugar cookies with my son. I don't think a little cinnamon button would go well with a white chocolate truffle, though.
6. The divinity devourers. There's always one who asks, in a sad tone: "You mean, you don't make divinity?" When I say no, they want to know why not. When I explain our house is too drafty, and we don't like the stuff, anyway, they either offer up their own kitchens or say we don't know what we're missing. Personally, I always thought it tasted like sweetened chalk.
7. The slothful. I'm surprised at the number of people who expect me to deliver to their doorsteps: "Can't you drop it by when you're going to work after the pool or something?" No, I can't. I only have a certain amount of time during the day, and most of that is devoted to work, or making the candy, since it certainly isn't devoted to housework. I guess given the price of gasoline these days, these folks might be more cheap than lazy.
8. The greedy. They want "a few of everything." If I gave them even two of each type of candy, they'd have 30 pieces, plus handfuls of other things like reindeer food, nutty buddies and frosted nuts. Sorry, but you have to narrow it down to two or three favorites.
A week or so ago, I laid out the usual rules and stipulations. One of my friends told me she'd run into a gal of our acquaintance at a store. The gal groused, "Can you believe all those rules Kim set up for getting her candy? Boy, that puts a damper on Christmas spirit!"
Maybe I need to talk to NSU President Steve Turner about a short-term class on holiday etiquette and good cheer. Most of us need it.
