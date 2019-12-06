I have a lot more friends during December than I do the rest of the year. That's because I make Christmas candy. The challenge is to prevent myself from sampling the treats, and it isn't easy. I'm just that good.
I make a variety: creamy pralines, English toffee, dark truffles, white truffles, cashew brittle, peanut brittle, rocky road fudge, peanut butter fudge, buckeyes, krispie peanut butter/chocolate fudge, reindeer food, seven-layer squares, butterscotch haystacks, almond bark, and the mother of all difficult delicacies, Aunt Bill's brown candy. And this year, thanks to the incessant whining of a high school friend, turtles. I also produce a couple of different Chex concoctions, including the traditional Chex Mix and nutty buddies. About the only thing I don't do is divinity, because the humidity has to be just right, it's too sweet, and it's easy enough that anyone can do it.
I've been making candy, cookies and pastries since I was a preteen. Back in those days, I used it as bribery. If I made something my dad liked, I could generally either get more privileges, or be assured of his overlooking an infraction that might lead to a whuppin', as it was called in my family, or later, a grounding. He liked brownies, but was especially appreciative of maple bars. These days, I don't have much time for yeasty treats, unless they are whipped up in a bread machine, but back then, I made the dough, fried the bars, and slathered them with maple icing.
Sometimes, I had to make do with whatever ingredients were on hand, and because we were poor – my father repeatedly stressed that at any moment, we'd be heading to the "poorhouse" – we usually didn't have much beyond the basics. Occasionally, I found ingredients in corners of cabinets that were on the verge of petrifying or putrifying and put them to work before it was too late. One example was a jar or maraschino cherries, which no one in my family really liked, and we wouldn't touch the item for which they were most commonly used at the time: fruitcake. I found a recipe for cherry layer cake, and my dad not only enjoyed those, but he seized upon the cherry juice to mix with peanut butter for a sandwich. He will eat peanut butter on and with anything.
Once in a while – perhaps sensing I'd have a weight problem later in life – I tried to make something low-calorie. That almost always ended in disaster. There are some decent sugar substitutes these days, including stevia but especially erythritol (Swerve), though they won't work for the type of candy that requires a thermometer. But faux sugar when I was a child could do little more than sweeten your tea. I used a "brown sugar substitute" once in an attempt to make blonde brownies, and the resultant horror looked like a sponge, both in terms of the holes and the color, but had the texture of sandstone. My dad was neither impressed nor pleased.
Over the past decade or so, I've had similar experiences, but not due to lack of culinary talent or questionable ingredients. Our house has always been drafty, and for years, I had a stove that wouldn't cook anything evenly, so I had to constantly rotate my pans both on the range and in the oven. That Kenmore was a lemon from the get-go, but my husband dragged his feet about returning it for a replacement, until the warranty ran out. A few years ago, we bought a better stove, but there are still three glaring problems.
First, I always cook with gas, but I'm forced to deal with propane. Propane burns hotter and more erratically than natural gas, and while I've become accustomed to it, there isn't a lot of in between as far as temperature. This means I still have to rotate pans, and watch everything – especially candy – like a hawk. There is no such thing as "stir occasionally" with propane. The second issue is the floor is sinking under the stove. My husband has had to jack it up a few times, but failed to do so before the 2019 candy-making season. I just hope the whole contraption doesn't suddenly plunge through the floor and into the crawl space below the house while I'm stirring something hot.
Then there's the third paradox: I can't keep a candy thermometer working for more than a year. Right before each holiday season, we used to pick up one of those "cheap" thermometers from Reasor's or Walmart, and it would get me through that year's batches. But a couple of years ago, my husband suggested we buy a "real" thermometer – which is code for "I want a new tool and I'm going to order it online." It doesn't seem to matter if he actually uses the tool himself, although he does "set" the thermometer to soft ball, hard ball, soft crack, hard crack or whatever I need.
Unfortunately, the "real" thermometer punked out three-quarters of the way through my candy-making, turning a hard-crack toffee into tooth-crack toffee. So last year, Chris ordered another "real" thermometer. I began using that one this year, but discovered that it beeped to announce the arrival of the requisite stage – about 5 degrees before it reached the stage. This netted me some pale but still tasty toffee, and pralines that were a little too soft but still creamy. I'll make the adjustments and sally forth.
I don't know whether it's a sign of the times, but candy making the past couple of years has been a source of contention. I always offer my friends their favorites, and remind them when the process is about to begin. But as the old saying goes, give 'em an inch and they'll take a mile. Along with the reminders of impending kitchen sessions, I stress, "I don't deliver." Last year, a friend private-messaged to say, "That's not fair. You know I lived several hours away and can't drive to get my candy." I told her if she'd send money for postage, I'd mail her goodies. I didn't hear back from her. This year, our resident chimney sweep-slash-pool guy, Mark Sweeney, commented, "So you boast [about the candy] but don't deliver?" I assume he was kidding.
This year, when another friend came by to pick up her candy, she said in a disappointed tone, "I thought you were going to give me the whole batch, not just a couple of pieces." Although my schedule won't allow me to make individual batches for all the people who might want them, I did offer to make her a private stash if she would pay for the ingredients. She didn't seem to want to do that.
Needless to say, I'll move ahead with the process, and hope someone doesn't threaten me with bodily harm if the candy is too soft, too hard, or too scant in volume. 'Tis the season.
