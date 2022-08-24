COLUMN: Capitalism requires public participation

The Wall Street Journal reports American companies are on pace to return nearly 350,000 jobs to the U.S. in 2022. If that happens, it would be the highest number on record since 2010.
Taking manufacturing and production out of the country had been a trend for over 30 years until President Trump took office. Trump made keeping domestic manufacturing and production here a priority. About 450,000 manufacturing jobs were added during his term in office. During Obama's eight years in the White House, the U.S. lost 192,000 manufacturing jobs. When COVID-19 hit, U.S. companies had to rethink their "out of the country" strategy as labor shortages in foreign countries coupled with high commodity prices and logistics made price a secondary issue. Russia's invasion of the Ukraine disrupted grain markets and the conflict between China and Taiwan has disturbed the microchip market. That has resulted in three major microchip manufacturers announcing they are bringing their production back to the U.S. A constant, reliable, and dependable source of supply has become more important than price to American manufacturers and processors. That should be the goal for the American consumer. Three observations:
First, a buy American policy is not just patriotic; it's sensible. When companies decided to have products or components made out of the country, American consumers eagerly accepted the products because they were cheaper. Fifty percent of American consumers acknowledge price is the main decision factor when they buy something. Bottom line: If they can save money, they will buy the lower-priced item. Two-thirds of Americans polled last year claim they will pay more for products made in America, but they don't follow up by doing it. Imported products often have higher market share than their domestic competition.
Second, globalization contributed to the disruption in the supply chain. Since COVID-19, labor issues, raw material shortages, and high fuel costs are not just in the U.S.; they are across the globe. Every country is facing historic price increases and inflation. Manufacturers across the world have high demand and lower productivity than pre-pandemic. Consumers are adjusting to the new normal - delays in getting consumer goods and service in a timely way. How did this happen? Short-sighted companies, greedy labor unions, and clueless politicians contributed to the expansion of globalization. Those who called for an America First policy were attacked as isolationists and called non-progressive and too traditional.
Third, capitalism requires participation and less are choosing to engage. In the capitalist economic system, individual initiative is rewarded. Unlike socialism or communism, where individuality is downplayed, capitalism rewards those who work harder than their counterparts. In capitalism, when fewer workers choose to participate in the workforce, the demand for those who will work increases and wages go up. America has a shortage of people who will work. "Help wanted" signs are in every business. Anyone who really wants a job can get one, and many older Americans are delaying retirement and continue to work. The number of Americans over age 55 who are in the labor force is projected to be over 42 million by 2026 - over one-quarter of all those working. Younger Americans are not entering the workforce. The reason? The government will pay them more to sit on their duffs than to work. Who can blame them? It's human nature to take the path of least resistance.
If trends continue, America's capitalism economic system will fail. The risk takers who built the U.S., who lived the American dream, and made their fortunes, must have modern-day counterparts to step up and roll the dice. America needs young, passionate, hard-working, adventure seekers. Apply anywhere there is a "help wanted" sign.
Steve Fair is District 4 state GOP chair.
