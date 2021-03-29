A former interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia gave an interview on the TV program "60 Minutes" two weeks ago. Due to remarks made during that interview, that attorney is facing a review by the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility.
A federal judge expressed surprise that the interview was granted and said he was troubled by comments made as a part of it. But the referral to the OPR is important for reasons beyond those stated by the judge. That referral is part of a larger picture and is reassuring to those waiting to see if governance is going to return to its previous state of relative reasonableness.
The judge was justified in admonishing federal prosecutors in court for what was said in the interview and correct in stating the threat to the possibility of a fair trial for those accused of committing crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Those cases, like all others, should not be decided on anything other than the available evidence and thorough and procedural examination of it. Comments like the ones made by Michael Sherwin to "60 Minutes" undermine efforts to provide that type of impartial, rational justice for all defendants, even those accused of laying siege to our nation's capitol and threatening the lives of members of the democratically elected body that operates in it.
There is a bigger picture, though; it goes beyond those cases and this one federal judge. In many ways, it goes beyond the Department of Justice, federal courts, and the legal system altogether. Mr. Sherwin's words and actions were contrary to rules the court had laid down and regulations that already existed within the Justice Department regarding media availability and potential commentary upon active cases. The court will decide the consequences for violations of its rules, but the fact that the DOJ acknowledged an impropriety, and took action to address it, is comforting. That is because it is not at all difficult to imagine a different result had an identical situation occurred just 90 days ago.
There were few, if any, consequences for Hatch Act offenses, breaking the Emoluments Clause, and several other rules and laws in recent years. There were few indications of any respect for the concept of the rule of law, much less pesky internal policies and procedures of the federal government. It did not seem to matter that their purpose was to prevent - or at least limit - corruption and to promote efficiency, fairness, and transparency. Unless they could be used as a cudgel against a political opponent, they were viewed as nuisances. It seems very unlikely that Mr. Sherwin would have faced any consequences for what he said if he had said them, say, late last year. The fact that there are even potential consequences, no matter severe or weak they may end up being, is a positive development.
That is not because anything Mr. Sherwin said was inaccurate. It is likely he is correct in his contention that more charges are appropriate and are in store for many people involved in the assault on the capitol. But being right in what he said does not make it proper for him to have said it. The court will handle the direct implications concerning the fairness of the trials involved. It is encouraging to see the government itself taking action to enforce its own internal rules that support things like the concept of fairness. Maybe competence, sanity, and accountability are finally coming back into fashion.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at NSU, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
