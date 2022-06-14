Are you ready for some good news about schools and taking care of our kids? I know I am, and I also know we don't have to look very far to find a good example of helping kids before any trouble starts.
Tahlequah Public Schools has been an "early adopter" of Handle with Care, a project designed to help kids who may have experienced trauma. They have also participated in the "Emerge" grant through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services that helped provide additional resources to participating schools to be prepared for critical incidents that can have negative consequences. They are not in this alone, either. The Handle with Care project brings law enforcement, schools, and behavioral health providers together to help kids. When Jyme Vaughn, a TPS teacher, heard about the program, she and Tanya Jones, the incoming superintendent, worked with Nikki Malloy and the Evolution Foundation (full disclosure: I work part-time for this foundation) to bring the partners together and learn how this works.
The three key partners in the successful implementation are schools, law enforcement and behavioral health providers. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King Alisha Waggoner, Children's Services director at CREOKS, were both early and important partners. The process begins when police have an event that involves children; they contact the schools and provide the child's name and school and say "Handle with Care." No details of the event are conveyed or necessary, but the principal and classroom teacher know, before the bell rings the next day, that the child or children may need special consideration. Further, CREOKS has Behavioral Health Aides in each school who can be notified if the child needs help. So, if the child falls asleep, or doesn't have his or her homework or is a little testy in class, the teacher knows there is more to the story and can respond supportively. The program has been so successful that the TPD have added a "Handle with Care" box on its reporting system, so the officer has only to check that box and the notice is automatically sent to the School Resource Officer.
It is a private report and falls out of the system in 72 hours. No judgments are made about the event, only that a child was present and may need special consideration, and no one knows except the SRO, principal, teacher and possibly the BHA. The program has been helpful in several circumstances and some teachers have even promoted it to parents so they can call the teacher directly and just say their child's name and "handle with care," which lets the teacher know something has happened and they may need some TLC.
TPS is one of several school districts in this region that has participated in the Emerge Grant that was funded by FEMA after the 2019 floods. Recognizing the impact of such events leading to loss of homes, loss of income and subsequent trauma, the grant-funded development of additional resources to respond to student needs. Then COVID hit and added a whole different dimension to the idea of loss and trauma. The schools I worked with - TPS, Grove, Miami, Claremore, Nowata and OK Union - all received additional training and resources. A school counselor at Miami asked if the grant could fund "calming rooms," so the ODMHSAS allocated resources to the Evolution Foundation to fund those rooms. It was such a good idea that other schools, including TPS, participated. Now each of those districts, in most of their buildings, has an oasis where kids - and teachers! - can go to "reset" if they're feeling overwhelmed.
Imagine if these resources were available in all schools across the country. Could it save lives? I believe so! Let's do that!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
