COLUMN: 'Cascading' codes can make all the difference

To "cascade" - to fall from the top level through multiple tiers to the bottom, much like a mountain stream. What a pleasant-sounding verb, evoking images of cool forest paths. How is it that such a nice word applies when we're talking city zoning in Tahlequah?
"In Tahlequah" matters, as many cities and towns either no longer have cascading code, or they never implemented it to begin with. Our city planner and the Planning Commission have proposed much-needed changes to the way zoning works, including ultimately removing the idea of cascading code.
So what is cascading code? It's the idea that there is a hierarchy of zoning designations, with industrial or commercial zones at the top and single-family residential zones at the bottom. A piece of property that is zoned for one house per lot requires specifically that construction. Another property that is zoned for open-display commercial may ultimately be used to construct anything below that tier.
With zoning codes that allow for this kind of cascading, it is no wonder owners of vacant investment property work to have that property zoned for the highest, most flexible usage. That kind of "anything goes" designation makes their property more attractive to developers. No matter if the purchaser is building a new car dealership, a large apartment complex, another dispensary, or their future family manor. No one can say it can't go there.
Most of us don't pay much attention to zoning code when we're making the most important property purchase of our economic lives. We commit to a 25-year mortgage and never think to ask if our investment is safe. Well, that's not exactly true. Those who purchase within one of our newer additions may be required to join a homeowners association. The HOA sets more stringent requirements for the neighborhood.
In Tahlequah, we not only have our older "historic" neighborhoods, which rely solely on the codes and Planning Commission to protect us, but some of our newest housing additions have been constructed on property designated open-display commercial. While you would hope these new homeowners never are faced with this situation, any empty lot in their neighborhood could become home to a commercial business, such as a large apartment building, or multiple duplexes. And the new homeowner has nothing to say about it, even as the value of their home declines and their "neighborhood" disappears around them.
In our older neighborhoods, we've witnessed previous zoning commissions and councils approving zoning changes that threaten housing values and neighborhoods. Imagine you've lived for decades surrounded by single family homes. The house next door sells, and before you know it, the purchaser is tearing down the house to build multiple duplexes. Suddenly the lot next door that had one family is home to four families. I guess if you love your neighbors and people, that's a good thing.
Working to change what has "always been" in Tahlequah isn't easy. Kudos to Taylor Tannehill and those who volunteer to serve on the Planning Commission for their work to protect our neighborhoods, while encouraging continued commercial growth. It's a much-needed task.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
