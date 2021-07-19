When I was young, home video games were becoming popular. Kids began spending so much time playing them that many of their parents - who had come from a generation with nothing like what even those simplistic game systems could offer - began to argue that they were not only a waste of time, but even unhealthy or harmful.
In the early 1990s, a new perspective emerged. Playing video games does not put kids on an irrevocable path toward failure. One book on the topic published at the time claimed video games had been scapegoated for many of the challenges facing American families. In a promotional interview, the book's author said an activity generally considered beneficial could be depicted as a corrupting influence. For instance, daily visits to the library to read books, while undoubtedly a good thing, could be described as self-isolation and living in a fantasy world.
His point was that if ominous terminology can effectively disparage an activity generally accepted as harmless, wholesome, or noble - such as reading a book at the local library - the same tactic could be much more easily used to poison the well against things less familiar, such as playing video games. That example was what caused my younger self to truly begin to understand the power of language to frame perception. It is a feature of language that is frequently abused in politics. For some officials, it seems to be the only way they know how to communicate.
Take Rep. Madison Cawthorn. In response to a proposal to try to increase vaccination rates through a door-knocking initiative, Cawthorn cravenly checked all the boxes on the list of devious emotional appeals. He said if the government is going to go to Americans' homes in an effort to make the COVID vaccine more readily available: "Think about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing. And then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door and take your guns; they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles."
That is an insultingly obvious pander. He was speaking to people who have been conditioned to believe those events are not only possible, but somehow, always imminent.
Cawthorn's pathetically transparent ideological groveling reminded me of a political version of the video game example of how language can be used to distract from reality. Political commentators have said that, if proposed today, the creation of the U.S. Postal Service would be politically impossible. The reason given for its hypothetical failure was because some politicians would portray the formation of a governmental entity that would be tasked with making near daily visits to people's homes would not only be costly and impractical, but also a threat to our freedom.
Those experts no longer must speak hypothetically. Cawthorn is providing them a real-life example of the demagoguery they predicted, depicting a group of people who would work for the government as roaming the streets, spying on everyone, and threatening the things that are important to them.
The USPS does not seize guns and Bibles. And neither will the people who may end up being given the job of checking to see if someone who lacks the ability to get to a vaccination site might otherwise want to be inoculated against COVID. I suspect Cawthorn knows this. But he chose to take the lazy, empty-shirt way out, and to use language to portray the admirable effort to protect people's health as a harbinger of tyranny.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
