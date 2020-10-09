COLUMN: Celebrate women, and leave their choices to them

Be careful, your sexism is showing.
America, although the greatest country in the world, has long grappled with the issue of sexism. From the women’s suffrage to Roe v. Wade, many men in America have tried to interject themselves into women's issues.
One reason there has not been a woman president is because America is more sexist than racist. Regardless of which political party you identify with, your party deals with some level of sexism.
As many in the country celebrate another woman vice presidential candidate, the sure sexism is shown by so many people. I have seen political signs calling Sen. Kamala Harris a "hoe" and other disrespectful names. This is to be expected in America during a political season, but it shows us all that we have not moved as far as we should have at this point in history.
I look forward to the day when we have a woman president, because we have seen all over the world how women leaders run their countries, and they do a great job. Women make some of the best leaders in all industries.
We must continue to teach our young women to strive to be great and to achieve all of their dreams. It is also important to teach them about the sexism they will encounter in their professional and personal lives.
America has overcome great obstacles throughout history, and righting racism and sexism should be top of mind. But unfortunately, we men just can’t get out of our own way to celebrate women. Millions of women have birthed boys who would grow up to vote, advocate, and support policies and laws to limit their mothers' rights.
My hope is that during this polarized political season, America can celebrate more women and leave the women’s choices to women.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
