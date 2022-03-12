COLUMN: Celebrate women who are overlooked, but worthy of praise

It is Women's History Month, and March 8 is International Women's Day. It brings to mind the women we love and admire.
We reflect on and celebrate mothers, grandmothers, aunts, teachers, revolutionaries, artists, scientists, and more. The day caused me to think about women who aren't as widely celebrated - women who sometimes get overlooked in history or whose stories don't always mesh with what we think deserves celebration.
One of the women who comes to mind is Kim Kardashian. Despite her polarizing public presence, one can't deny she is a savvy businesswoman. She is also a mother who is working tirelessly to protect her children, herself, and other loved ones during what has become a prolonged divorce with a partner who is clearly unwell and who has created a dangerous climate around her and their children. While Kardashian has the money to hire security and pay for lawyers to protect herself and her children, her wealth doesn't protect her from facing what many women face: ex-partners who put them in dangerous situations, because they feel a sense of ownership or entitlement to their former partner's love and attention. If she were an everyday person, many would recognize her experience as emotional abuse. Her ability to keep her composure publicly, while her ex-husband rants and creates disturbing art around her life, is to be commended. I will celebrate her strength and desire to keep her children safe so she can move on with her life and live peacefully. Lots of people know how Kim Kardashian rose to fame. If not, feel free to look it up. Her start also reminds me of other women we don't frequently celebrate: sex workers.
Women like the Interim CEO of the Black AIDS Institute, Toni Newton, are worthy people of interest. She is a trans Black woman who was a former escort who has been touched by HIV. She has worked tirelessly in various capacities to support destigmatization of HIV and to see the HIV numbers in African Americans, a group disproportionately affected by the disease, decrease. She has worked to support the LGBTQ community, and chaired the board of TransCanWork, an organization that works toward seeing more workplace inclusion for trans people, as well as assisting with employment opportunities. Her long-standing hard work in these arenas aren't widely well-known. Women like Toni deserve to be celebrated and recalled for their selflessness.
This Women's History Month, we should get to know and find ways to support marginalized women. We should reflect on the brave, bold, selfless, flawed, and caring women in the world, including the women who might not fit into roles we come to expect women to fill and who are making their marks on history. This month, let's celebrate the women who have gone undercelebrated and disrespected for too long.
Kasey Rhone is the coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University.
