Sunday is Father's Day - a day that allows all men with children to be celebrated if they have been "present fathers."
The absent father epidemic is sad, but it's the reality of so many children and adults. Present fathers are needed in a child's life to help with the discipline, guidance, and direction. Although some relationships that may create a child might not work, the relationship with a child and his or her father is special.
What is also special is the bond between children and their father figures who have stepped up to take on the burden of assisting and leading families who are fatherless. The ability to take care of another man's children is a gift, and it takes patience and dedication. These men are highly needed in the world and have been amazing for so many children.
There are situations where the father is not a good role model, and it is up to the mother to recognize that and move that person out of her children's lives. Having a male role model or a father figure is key to development for a child. It provides stability and hope for a child. Other important characters in a child's life are their uncles, coaches, and teachers. These individuals can have a special place in a child's development.
I still remember what coaches in the past have told me. As an athlete, I had a number of coaches with different personalities and ways of motivating players. Some coaches are animated and like to yell to motivate, and others are more subdued and speak with a soft but firm voice. Growing up without an active father was difficult for me as a child, but luckily, sports provided me with the structure and discipline to keep me out of trouble. I could tell my coaches cared about the well-being of their athletes. They wanted to get the best out of me.
Father's Day is important as a means of celebrating all active fathers and father figures. Without their contribution to the guidance of youth, many more children would be without direction and could potentially get in trouble without that fatherly love. Let's celebrate such a special day and all those who have sacrificed for us to be where we are. Thank you, fathers and father figures. It's your day.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads.
