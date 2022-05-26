COLUMN: Celebrating public power in Tahlequah

Last week was an anniversary celebration for the City of Tahlequah, as Tahlequah Public Works and the Grand River Dam Authority jointly gathered to recognize the 120th anniversary of electric power in our community and the 75th anniversary of our relationship with GRDA.
In 1902, Tahlequah's population was roughly 1,800. James C. Penny opened his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The first college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl, was played in Pasadena. The Cadillac Motor Co. was founded. Andrew Carnegie made a $10 million gift to establish the Carnegie Institute. And here at home, the Hocking Investments Co. offered to build an electric light plant and sell it to the City of Tahlequah. Tahlequah Power and Light was born, burning coal to power generators to produce electricity.
By 1947, the GRDA was producing electricity at the Pensacola Dam, which had been completed in 1940. The first commercial television station west of the Mississippi opened in Hollywood. The first "instant camera" was demonstrated by the Polaroid Land Co. The AK-47 went into production in Russia. The first case of a computer bug was found when a moth lodged in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University. The first televised presidential address was given by Harry Truman. And here at home, the first contract between GRDA and Tahlequah was signed, making Tahlequah the fifth customer of the GRDA. When we're proud of our clean environment, we should celebrate this switch from coal-powered to hydroelectricity. Where would we be without GRDA?
Most of us walk into a room and confidently flip the light switch, never pausing to consider the technology and people working 24/7 to make that possible. We're also quite comfortable with turning a tap for all the clean water we'd ever need. The men and women of our community who provide that confidence are unsung heroes for the most part. However, our TPWA has received several awards over the years, without much fanfare.
The Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma recognizes those who provide reliable electricity 99.99% of the time. TPWA has won this award in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. In 2018, the Oklahoma Rural Water Association named Tahlequah the Best-Tasting Water in Oklahoma winner. Then in 2019, Tahlequah was named America's Best-Tasting Drinking Water at the Great American Taste Test held in Washington, D.C. TPWA received the National Clean Water Recognition Award from the EPA in 2008.
So, what's in our future? It's an easy guess that solar- and wind-generated power will be more prevalent in northeastern Oklahoma. The current water system expansion and refurbishment projects TPWA has underway will certainly help ensure clean water availability. And who knows, the individual who told me that in the future water and electricity will be delivered via laser and satellite instead of wires and piping might be right. Stay tuned for a powerful future ahead.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.