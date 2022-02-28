COLUMN: Central Academy makes TPS ROAR

When you walk into the main building of any of our Tahlequah Public School campuses’ you will see a large, framed poster of our district’s mission statement.
ROAR: Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. Tahlequah’s Central Academy, also known as the Alternative Education campus, strives to make this happen every day as a part of the statewide dropout prevention program. Central Academy provides a place for students who are considered at-risk. At-risk youth as defined by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, are individuals whose present or predictable status – economic, emotional/social, academic, and/or health – indicates that they might fail to successfully complete their secondary education and acquire basic life skills necessary for higher education and/or employment.
At Central Academy, these issues are addressed by providing flexible scheduling, small class sizes, student and family goal setting, career skills training, service-learning opportunities, positive relationships with faculty, and open communication with students and families. Students’ academic needs are met through an online learning platform and supported by the highly qualified teachers on campus. Many students are working on credit recovery – making up failed classes – to get back on track to graduate with their cohort. The relationships that Central teachers build with these students pave the way for them to discover their own abilities to find how to be successful in their future choices.
Central Campus is the hub for several other programs that support Tahlequah Middle and High School students.
Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement – formerly CCREA – is a place where students are assigned who need a more structured and disciplined place to serve out disciplinary issues that are resulting in them being less successful on the regular campus. Sgt. Marcus Sams directs the program. Two highly qualified certified instructors provide academic support to keep students on track for when they return to their middle school or high school classrooms.
Another great program housed on Central Campus is the Short-Term Alternative Placement program or STAP for short. Students are assigned to STAP mostly as an alternative to outright suspension. It is held after school hours from 3:10-7:10 p.m. and provides full academic support with two highly certified teachers on staff.
Tahlequah Public Schools is committed to providing its students with pathways to success through the various programs spoken of above, but we are also committed to the idea that education opens the door for opportunities that might otherwise remain closed. Therefore, we feel that an educated community is a productive community so through a grant partnership with Oklahoma Career Tech we provide Adult Basic Education classes to help prepare community members to take their HSE test. Mrs. Tammie Paris is the ABE Head Instructor and Coordinator. As a former TPS Teacher of the year, she has the toolset to help GED candidates prepare for the HSE test.
Alternative Education has come a long way since its first introduction in the public-school setting. It is no longer a place where only students with extreme disciplinary issues attend but has transformed into a place where the obstacles blocking the way are removed as much as possible.
Central Academy faculty and staff, along with the new director Sherry Yount work every day to ROAR!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
