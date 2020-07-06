There are places in our nation that seem to be in total chaos. The “American Dream” was once a bright and shining star that many here and abroad worked for and desired. It meant someone had overcome the odds and succeeded through life’s many trials.
Now, many look at it as a wicked and selfish desire that should be avoided and abandoned. Instead of accepting the challenge to become better and set an example to others, many are angry that success doesn’t come easy. They want everything handed to them without work and without effort.
Many conservatives and moderates view the latter as an attitude of giving up. In watching riotous protesters destroying cities, businesses, homes and anything historical or of value, we see those who stand idly by and letting it happen the same as watching a misbehaving child throwing a tantrum for not getting their way or the specific toy they desired. These individuals are viewed as wanting money for nothing, not realizing the satisfaction of obtaining a hard-achieved goal and the accompanying work that a particular achievement includes.
Sadly, many moderates and conservatives also give up. Like a worn-out parent who no longer has the energy to teach a wayward child, many Americans are exhausted at the constant viciousness shown to those of a law-and-order society who love America. It has become too easy to simply stay quiet and while not agreeing, nodding in favor so as to not feel the need to defend and to teach proper history and behavior.
It seems too many on the left have also given up as well. They have given up in the fulfillment of any hopes or dreams they may have once had. Instead, they fall into line of a political class that has taught them they can’t do it, and it’s the fault of the other side. Leaders live high while telling their followers to give up and let government take care of their every want and need, keeping them as no more than dependent subjects of the self-absorbed political ruling class.
Common Americans can make changes that are needed and can achieve the desired victory of success, but it requires a heart and a willing mind. It requires a strong will to stay at the post and keep working and trying.
In May 1940, as Nazi infamy was moving relentlessly toward the English Channel, Winston Churchill spoke on radio to the world and said: “This is one of the most awe-striking periods in the long history of France and Britain… Behind us… gather a group of shattered States and bludgeoned races: the Czechs, the Poles, the Norwegians, the Danes, the Dutch, the Belgians – upon all of whom the long night of barbarism will descend, unbroken even by a star of hope, unless we conquer; as conquer we must; as conquer we shall” (Churchill: The Life Triumphant, American Heritage, 1965, p.91).
We are, in a way, in the same situation in the U.S. today. Americans of all races, creeds and cultures need to remember our true history and band together as one to fight off the wave of lawlessness and government dependence infesting our great land. What was true for England and Europe in 1940 is much the same for us today. We are a group of shattered states and bludgeoned races upon whom the long night of barbarism will descend, unbroken by a star of hope, unless we regain control.
Conquer we shall; conquer we must. If not, America will be a lost cause and a lost dream forever.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
