Every 10 years after the census concludes, Oklahoma state House members’ district lines are redrawn to equalize the number of constituents each legislative seat represents.
There are 101 Oklahoma House seats in the Oklahoma Legislature for 3,932,870 citizens, which ideally would cut Oklahoma into square block state House districts each containing 38,939 citizens. But the population isn’t spread out evenly across the state. When you look at an Oklahoma map of the proposed redistricting, large solid-colored areas are the places where the amount of land is greater in proportion to the number of people. Likewise, densely-populated urban districts are smaller geographically.
Oklahoma has a problem, though. Federal census records are not yet finalized, and lawmakers could not reapportion the boundary lines. They’re getting as ready as possible for when the Census tallies have been certified, for a slam-dunk vote. It is possible those numbers will change. But as of right now, Oklahoma uses the information it has available.
Bob Culver, Republican state representative for House District 4, speculates lawmakers will reconvene in August or September to vote. Meanwhile, the opportunities for input from the 3,932,870 citizens of Oklahoma is limited to two upcoming Town Halls. Critics say those meetings have not been inviting hearty public "comment," but instead "sell the package." To attend and comment at an online virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m., go to https://www.okhouse.gov/publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.
One could speculate that if the certified population count differs, a new round of public comment should come up under the constitutional provision stating no one can be deprived of substantive rights without due process. In the instance of apportionment, anyone put into a district with more than 38,939 people could even ask the courts for relief: more explanation of the weird parts, more advertised public hearings, more input, wider notice, and more public listening. It has become a geeky subject.
What’s amply evident is that our electeds are adding more flippers onto a broken clunker for reapportionment after reapportionment. One can only dream of a nice square chunk of land about the same size as a county. However, Cherokee County is home to 48,657 inhabitants. Adair County has less than half of that number, at 22,194 people.
Voters who see the map would wonder why we are not starting with a blank slate, then streamlining and simplify the swoopy swervy chalice-shaped state House districts of Eastern Oklahoma. A majority of Democrats would notice they live near a crossroads fractionating their blue-power with outliers. Locals would wonder why there are a large number of split Senate precincts in Cherokee County. Courts only tolerate a population deviation of .75% percent.
Too, if the public participated in unrigging the election day bias in Oklahoma, they might want to know why the 14 lawmakers of the 14 counties in the Northeastern Oklahoma Subcommittee on the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee are all Republicans. The answer to that last question harks back to past reapportionments, built on vote-splitting, later tweaked but never corrected.
An interesting place to explore redistricting stats and maps is www.davesredistricting.org, where you will discover that in "competitiveness," Oklahoma’s scorecard is ‘Very Bad’ and in "minority representation" Oklahoma’s scorecard is about 30 percent on a scale of 100, or “Bad.”
Culver states that he hates to lose his constituents east of Tahlequah on the Illinois River. Lawmakers will place more Cherokee County voters in with Adair County, which has declined in population by about 1,800 citizens. House District 86 is a patchwork cobbled together from about 16 different zip codes. It elected David Hardin of Stilwell by 1,781 votes in 2018.
Oklahoma has some of the loosest and most arbitrary standards of any state, according to The Brennan Center. Self-dealing and systemic vote outcome manipulation is why Democrats always lose elections.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
