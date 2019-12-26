In my column a few weeks ago, I described Tahlequah cheerleaders, those people who are always upbeat and outspoken about our city. I asked those of you who know a cheerleader to send me an email. I’m pleased to have gotten some responses. Here is one of them nominating Steven Wright.
“I used to call him 'Mr. Tahlequah' because he is always promoting our town in one way or another. Another one I called the same was Trey Ratliff, amitrite? People who really care about Tahlequah and want to see it grow in positive ways are important to our growth and development in business, recreation, and environment. His involvement in real estate, small business owner, promotion of art, developing Tahlequah.com and Chamber of Commerce represents an ongoing positive presence for Tahlequah. I see Steven as a big promoter of all these good things."
Kudos to Mr. Wright and to Mr. Ratliff! And thank you, Nancy Taylor, for the nominations.
Back in late October, the City Council unanimously agreed to hire Shelldon Miggletto as a contract grant writer/administrator. Having the skills of a proven grant writer at hand is always nice, but when our money is tight, we look to grants to stretch scarce dollars for things we need.
Mr. Miggletto has been writing grants primarily for Stilwell since 2007. During this time, he has been able to secure over $6,000,000 in grants and donations for projects including recreational trails, a splash pad, police department building, drainage improvements, sidewalks and signage. The city has converted all city street lights to LED and is in the process of converting security lights, yard lights and alley lighting, so the city will be 100% LED. Stilwell is also working on a multi-million dollar wastewater treatment plant and expansion, 74% of which is funded by grants.
Shelldon says that his success is largely due to the cultivation of relationships with funding agencies. Partnerships with various organizations and individuals will be an important factor in funding success for Tahlequah. Grant projects don’t happen overnight. Most grants have an application cycle which is once or twice per year. Grant writing is a marathon, not a sprint.
It’s exciting to spend time talking about potential projects, how they could be funded, and how they would impact Tahlequah and serve our residents. Earlier this year, we lost a $100,000 grant from 2016 which was intended to help build the greenbelt trail. It’s not enough just to write for a grant and be awarded. We have to be ready to follow through and honor our commitments. That’s where the “administration” part of our contract with Shelldon comes into play. He is already working hard to ensure the success of the 2017 grant which provides lighting for the trail, and the 2019 grant which provides funds to purchase the Mission Street Park.
Thank you to our City Councilors who took this action to ensure our city keeps improving.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
