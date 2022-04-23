COLUMN: Chelsea baseball fiasco never should have happened

Earlier this week, a TikTok video of Chelsea students and a coach was posted, and in it, the young men gave names that were sexually suggestive, racist, and homophobic.
One of the names, which I won't repeat, makes fun of Latinx names and says his position on the baseball field is "lawn care." The video has been removed from TikTok and the coach who participated at the end of the video has been fired. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. If it all seems resolved, why am I writing about it? Because they thought it was appropriate to make and post in the first place.
When you see videos like this, you have to wonder, how did it even come to be? Who thought this was a great idea? Perhaps none of the students identified with any of the groups they were making fun of, and if they did, how uncomfortable did it have to be to see your classmates and a coach making fun of who you are?
All videos like this do is reinforce stereotypes and harmful rhetoric against marginalized people. I'm sure there are people who think I've got my undies in a twist, and that I, and the parents who reported the video, are making mountains out of a molehill. I'd beg to differ.
One of the students' names was a riff on the word "rapist." Considering that someone in the United States is sexually assaulted every two minutes, I doubt survivors of assault find it funny; I'm sure their loved ones aren't entertained or find it harmless. Considering most rapists who are convicted barely see the inside of a jail cell for very long doesn't make the joke a laughing riot. It only makes it all the more disgusting.
While the students in this video are old enough to have a sense that what they were doing and saying wasn't OK, I have to look at the adult in the situation: the coach. Having someone who is happy to make jokes about his own genitals in a video with students is, at minimum, questionable and should - and seems to have been - a fireable offense. We also have to consider that he's not just a coach, but likely a teacher or other staff member at the school. If he found this acceptable to record and have shared on Rihanna's internet, what was he doing and saying when he was not being recorded?
I'm not sure I want to know. I hope for the sake of those students, they learned a valuable lesson about "jokes" like this - that the internet has a long memory, and things like this can get you fired. While the coach lost his job, I hope he doesn't lose the lesson.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
