Near the end of my second term as Tahlequah’s mayor, some began suggesting the Civil War-related monuments on the Cherokee Capitol Square be removed. They cited many of the same reasons you often hear on the national news regarding the dismantling of statues and other types of memorials to Confederate figures.
It was strongly suggested to those who objected to the presence of the ones on the capitol grounds that they needed to communicate their concerns to the Cherokee Nation. Until recently, I was always skeptical that ever happened. Then, last week, it was announced the monuments would be removed. The reasons given were understandable – admirable, even.
There is a consideration that I am not certain many had fully considered when forming an opinion on whether a commemoration of Confederate Gen. Stand Watie at the Capitol is appropriate. I am glad Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. didn’t overlook the fact that the monuments were placed when the Cherokee Nation didn’t own, operate, or have any control over the property. The injustice of that is an entirely different, and much larger, discussion.
It might surprise people to read that I, conceptually, sympathize with the argument that the history of the U.S. needs to be preserved. I think that is especially true when it comes to documenting and confronting some of the harsher, darker, crueler, embarrassing, and shameful moments of it. It is how repetition of those mistakes is avoided. Facing those regrettable episodes is faithful to the pursuit of something far more important than academic accuracy. It is faithful to the pursuit of truth and the rectification of persistent injustices.
However, it should be noted that many people who fight to preserve Confederate sculptures and imagery often seem to overlook the context in which they were created. Combining the characteristics of several real-life controversies, it is easy to imagine a monument exits that was commissioned in the first two decades of the 20th century, largely funded by members of the Ku Klux Klan (a group resurgent at the time), depicting someone like Nathaniel Bedford Forrest in an intentionally majestic or heroic pose, deliberately facing north to send a message that “the South will rise again,” presumably with its biases, prejudices, and cruel institutions intact.
This hypothetical monument would not have been placed at a pertinent battlefield, the birthplace of the subject, or any other location with historical relevance. It would, therefore, almost certainly not be providing any historical information. Those types of statues, monuments, memorials, and commemorations need to be eliminated. They have no value in terms of historical preservation.
I sympathize with those who fail to fully include those factors in their thinking. There is a lot of emotion involved in these controversies and they are historically complex. That complexity caused me to not to recognize an element involved with monuments outside the capitol building museum. Cherokee Nation’s leadership needs to be commended for not making that mistake and seeing through not just the usual complications that surround these issues, but for recognizing there is a rare, possibly unique, question involved. Instead of allowing that question to complicate things further, it seems to have provided them clarity and motivated them to act decisively.
The monuments were not put there by the tribe, and to allow them to remain would be, in effect, to let others to define the Cherokee Nation’s story. All other considerations aside, this is a sufficient justification for removal of the monuments. Those genuinely interested in preserving history should applaud this effort to preserve, promote, and protect the Cherokee perspective on our own history.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.