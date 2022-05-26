COLUMN: Cherokee traditions give hints on abortion

"Strict construction" is the term used by legal scholars when judges scour the U.S. Constitution for literal text at the time the Constitution - or amendment - was adopted. Strict constructionists take a limited narrow view of the scope of the Constitution, and they prefer not to extend judicial concepts to broader or more contemporary topics.
Legal scholars and judges who are strict constructionists tend to have a limited toolbox for deciding modern cases, because 1788, when the Constitution was adopted, was a long time ago. There are rival views of how the Constitution should be read. Some rivals say using framers' intent in the context of words on the face of the document can lead to absurd results. Strict construction is a difficult framework for interpreting the Constitution because the framers had no intent whatsoever as to microwaves, satellites, bitcoin, automobiles, countries that are newer than 1788, etc.
Get used to saying Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, because in July, when U.S. Supreme Court decisions are announced, everyone in America will be affected by the February 2022 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and the Casey decisions. These longstanding precedents interpret women's reproductive health as fundamental privacy concerns protected by the Constitution. But no more. The leaked draft overturning these cases relies on morality. Law is rarely based on morality. Oh sure, we have statutes proscribing sexual behaviors, but they generally tend to approach the subject from the perspective of public health and safety, or to lend orderly administration for purposes of, say, determining paternity from back in the days before DNA testing.
Strict constructionists correctly opine that the word "abortion" does not appear anywhere in the Constitution. They conclude that therefore, abortion cannot be a constitutional right. But an excellent article in the Washington Post last week pointed out the inconvenient truth that in 1788, abortion was "women's business," and was unregulated. States subsequently began regulating abortion, most notably as to increase the stock of slave babies, in a way that commodified childbirth to the benefit of male Southern states' landowners. Women couldn't yet vote in America when the American Medical Association more or less absorbed gynecology and neonatal medicine from midwives at the end of the Civil War. That is when prosecutions began when women who obtained abortions after "quickening" and against the women who helped pregnant women use abortifacients.
But cultures differ about the role of the state versus the role of the family. Cherokee women had names for plants strong enough to stimulate menses or induce the loss of a bad pregnancy. Cherokees cosmological includes gender-specific customs about fertility, healthy pregnancy, menstruation, and abortion, some of which are still practiced. We self-isolate during menstruation, and pregnant women don't do certain things. Pregnant women are particularly powerful and viewed as protectors.
Cherokee women tend to have good family support for bearing children, even without fathers - probably because matriarchal families view the mom as the naturally-entitled to parent a child. The rights of a father tend to get more consideration in assimilated urban settings than in traditional matriarchal communities. Strict onerous Oklahoma laws outright banning even ectopic abortions after six weeks will likely further superimpose a dissonant set of choices for Cherokee women. Matriarchal tribes will likely distinguish separate laws from Oklahoma, so their citizens can have culturally-resonant choices for women.
There are probably as many traditions, customs and attitudes about abortion as there are human societies. Strict construction is a lame analytical framework.
Merely passing a law will never prevent abortions; they will simply become more difficult and more dangerous. That, it seems to me, is the bottom line.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
