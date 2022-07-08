COLUMN: Cherry-picking Jan. 6

Is showrunner James Goldston the most important force on the House Democratic Jan. 6 committee? There's no doubt the former president of ABC News is shaping the committee's presentations, episode by episode. The shows Goldston is crafting are a dramatic departure from actual congressional hearings - hearings in which members of both parties debate evidence, question witnesses, argue with each other and reveal facts the other side might not want revealed. By contrast, at the committee's much-discussed hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, just two members - Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney - spoke at all. The other seven members sat silently the entire time. They had no lines in Goldston's script for what Slate called "the breakout show of the summer." So far, each script has featured a few selected sound bites from witnesses' videotaped interviews. Not the whole interview. Not the transcript of the whole interview. Just a few snippets, the ones chosen by the showrunner to illustrate the episode's big theme. If the Jan. 6 committee were a traditional congressional investigation, opposition party members would protest. Having seen the interviews themselves, knowing the content, they would raise questions from the transcripts that the majority might not want to highlight. Call it the cherry-picking committee. What is odd is that there is not loud protest from reporters who cover the hearing. Journalists do not like being fed short, pre-selected bits of information by newsmakers who keep most of what they know a secret. It goes against the journalistic instinct. And yet with the Jan. 6 committee, there has been extensive coverage and not much complaining. The former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sat for not one, not two, but three interviews with the committee before, in a fourth session, offering the story that then-President Donald Trump physically attacked his own Secret Service detail in an armored SUV on Jan. 6 in an effort to force the Secret Service to drive him to the Capitol. What did Hutchinson say in those first three committee interviews, all videotaped and transcribed? Why did she wait until the fourth interview before relating the SUV allegation? The committee offered no information about the circumstances of Hutchinson's testimony. It appeared to use a few clips from her earlier interviews, but even that is not clear. In any event, it provided no transcripts, no full videos, no nothing beyond the bits chosen by the producers. Likewise with the committee's interviews of the two White House staffers involved in Hutchinson's story, then-deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato and Secret Service agent Robert Engel. We learned the committee had interviewed them, but the committee never mentioned that. Itmight be because at the time the committee did its interview or interviews with Ornato and Engel, Hutchinson had not yet offered the SUV story, so the committee did not know to ask them about it. Then one might ask: Why not bring Ornato and Engel back in and ask them about Hutchinson's new story? Apparently, the committee was in too big of a hurry to do that. Members worried the blockbuster story would leak and drain the drama from the next episode. So they called a surprise hearing and rushed the SUV story into the public conversation without checking with other witnesses. Also, there was one more person involved - the driver of the SUV - and it is not clear whether the panel has spoken to him. The committee has been secretive about other aspects of the matter. There was speculation about whether Ornato had been interviewed under oath. On "Meet the Press," NBC's Chuck Todd had to drag it out of committee member Zoe Lofgren that yes, Ornato had spoken under oath. "I believe he was under oath," Lofgren conceded after questions from Todd. Even as Lofgren conceded that there was testimony under oath, other members sought to slander Ornato, to damage his reputation in case, in a new interview, he contradicts Hutchinson. Citing former Trump staffers who claimed Ornato had not been truthful, panel member Adam Kinzinger tweeted, "There seems to be a major thread ... Tony Ornato likes to lie." So the committee is spoon-feeding it to the public and press.The extent of the information it has gathered is a secret. Even when a witness testifies, the panel's practice is to guide the witness over a few topics by playing snippets of the witness' earlier videotaped testimony. The witness then comments on his or her testimony. The subject matter is controlled. Even after the witness appears, the panel does not release video or transcripts of the witness' testimony. So far, no member of the committee, of either party, has had the courage to question how the committee is conducting its business. And perhaps just as importantly, few members of the press have spoken up to question the committee's procedures, either. That seems unlikely to change.
Byron York is political correspondent for Washington Examiner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.