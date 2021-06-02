“Yes, I can work at the convenience store this summer. But Grandma, I really need to find a job that pays more than $13 an hour.”
This from the 19-year-old grandson, followed shortly from the 21-year-old, “My summer internship pays $4,000 a month.” Even the 16-year-old, with his first paid retail job, is getting $9 per hour and wondering when it’s appropriate to ask for a raise. There are "help wanted" signs everywhere you look. If ever there was a worker’s market, this is it. Why argue about raising the minimum wage? It seems prevailing wage is ruling.
I’m not talking about the federal government Davis-Bacon Act definition of prevailing wage. This is prevailing like common and widespread. As in any other business, the city is impacted when employees can readily find higher-paying jobs.
As an example, we have a great Solid Waste Department. They have worked hard the past few years to upgrade services and respond to our community needs. However, the turnover rate is high. Employees in this department start work early, and they work in all kinds of weather. Dependable trash service is an expectation of our community. It’s a tough job and some turnover is expected.
It’s also a job that requires skills and knowledge. Those routes are complex. Some of the vehicles require CDL drivers. There are health and safety protocols that must be followed and ecological concerns to be addressed. On top of that is the personal knowledge built through experience: Mrs. Smith can’t move her can to the curb, so we pick this one up at her gate.
As a result of the convergence of these circumstances, the city is proposing an across-the-board increase in wages for employees in the Solid Waste department of $5,000. This brings the average wage to $35,224. Hopefully, it will stabilize this department for a while.
It seems every business around is going through the same “chicken or the egg” calculation. Businesses cannot survive without good, dependable employees. With a shortage of available workers, hourly wages and offered benefits either increase or the business dies. On the other hand, if expenses outpace revenue consistently, the business also dies. As with any other decision, an investment in people, equipment or facilities has to pay off with a return on that investment.
In Oklahoma, the current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Thirteen years ago, the minimum wage went up 70 cents per hour, a jump from $6.55. There aren’t many people around – of any age or experience level – who still make minimum wage. At full-time, 40-hour per week scheduling, the current minimum wage pays $15,080 per year. People would struggle to pay rent and eat, let alone support a family, if they considered taking a job paying so little.
Chicken and egg – the prevailing wage in Tahlequah that will keep our Solid Waste employees on the job is over the now-proposed national minimum wage of $15 per hour, or $31,200 per year. Let’s hope our sales tax revenue can keep up. Prevailing wage in every location and for every position is a bit different. Market has pulled most of the steam out of the national minimum wage debate this year.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
