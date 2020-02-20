The fears of a recession in the U.S. seem to have evaporated, and with the 2019 benchmark rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank, coupled with the Phase 1 trade deal with China, it looks as if our nation will avoid an economic downturn. One key aspect of the Phase 1 deal will include a section of the pact that is designed to prevent China from engaging in currency manipulation to reap trade windfalls.
Currency manipulation is when a government or central bank buys or sells foreign currency in exchange for its own domestic currency to influence its relative value. Basically, if American soybeans were priced by the market at one U.S. dollar per pound before appreciation of the Chinese Renminbi (RMB), it is obvious why China would want to purchase soybeans at this rate from the U.S. In short, currency manipulation is how China has gained such an edge in world trade by flooding the market with artificially low-priced products. Over many years, this currency manipulation by China was unopposed by any other economic power.
It can be said that the People’s Bank of China has been reversing the market forces because the market price of goods does not move in alignment with a strengthening of the Chinese RMB. China remains on the U.S. Treasury Department watchlist for good reason, and had it not been for the immense trade surplus, China may have never been put on that list. Other countries are also on the U.S. Treasury watchlist, including Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam.
The trade surplus regarding China grew to over $400 billion by the end of 2018, and an increased trade surplus is directly linked to trade barriers that are not restricted to tariffs. President Donald Trump homed in on the labeling of China as a manipulator during the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump administration eliminated China’s label as a currency manipulator. According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, “China has made commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation while promoting transparency and accountability.”
The current trade situation with China has made for strange bedfellows in Washington, D.C., with a rare example of bipartisanship on the matter. The idea of public shaming a country by using the label of “currency manipulator” is designed to initiate discussions among the U.S., China, and the International Monetary Fund, despite accusations by some that Trump’s removal of the label was done for political reasons. What began as a trade war with Trump imposing a 25 percent and 10 percent tariff rate on steel and aluminum has now evolved into a scenario wherein the Chinese have agreed to buy American farm exports, open a larger share of the market, and safeguard American intellectual property.
In the final analysis, the past two years have been replete with billions of dollars in tariffs imposed on Chinese and U.S. goods, which has fueled concerns about what slower global economic growth could mean in terms of a recessionary U.S. economy. And China may be off of the U.S. “blacklist," but China is well aware that the eyes of Mnuchin are zeroed in on their currency practices.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
