COLUMN: China's modern human slavery slashes freedoms for Uyghurs minority population

In internment camps in Xinjiang China, ethnic Uyghurs are "re-educated" to fit in as Chinese citizens. The eyes of the nations of the world are focused on how these imprisoned workers are treated by the Chinese Communist Party.
Wikipedia estimates that there are upwards of 1.5 million souls there, locked away to perform slave labor. Uyghurs are typically of the Muslim faith, but the communist labor camps include also foreign nationals and some of China's other 55 officially-recognized ethnic minorities.
Think of the Uyghurs as Turkish-culture Indigenous peoples of East Turkestan. East Turkestan comprises about a sixth of China, and is the theater of a series of struggles for independence and autonomy which are opposed by the Chinese government.
For the last hundred years, China has ratcheted-down on self-determination and autonomy of the region, exporting "surplus labor" throughout China for factory work making many brands of everyday products in American households. Among them are Samsung, Apple, Nike, BMW, Gap, and Sony.
Human rights watchers report that workers are forced to work long hours isolated from their communities, under surveillance and detention. Workers don't get to choose where they live and who they associate with. Their families back home are watched by the government. If caught with a Muslim Quran, they face years of additional forced labor.
China claims that "re-educating" members of ethnic minorities makes them into better citizens in the Chinese communist system. Workers end up in these camps as a result of extrajudicial compulsion. And when the judicial system is involved, it lacks anything resembling due process as understood in the court systems of America and most developed nations.
In our country, people have freedom to choose their employment and their religion. Workers can usually take off work to observe their personal religious practices. No one tells us we have to be a Han, a Christian, a Muslim, a Sikh, a Buddhist, a Hindu or of no religious faith. We can keep our minority ethnic culture, if we have one.
Last week, President Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Under the new law, products from Xinjiang Province where many Uyghurs live can only be imported into the U.S. if they are not made under onerous working conditions. While there is nothing an American President can do to prevent China from enslaving its ethnic minority citizens, the new law will ban imports made under forced labor. The Chinese foreign ministry has warned that Congress' ban will make things harder on workers in the re-education camps. But quick measures were taken to insure that U.S. dollars keep flowing. China has replaced Xinjiang's party chief with a more moderate leader from Guangdong.
Critics say that the U.S. can not expect to dictate a foreign sovereign's internal policy and perhaps the U.S. should not attempt to do so. (One might point out that similar arguments were made during South Africa's apartheid era.) But the Office of the United States Trade Representative points out that American workers stand to benefit from a level playing field. Global companies do not want to lose American consumers as a part of their market share. China doesn't want companies to consider relocating elsewhere for the production of their goods. China will likely try to minimize the impact of the U.S. ban by moving some Xinjiang factory workers further East, hoping to integrate them more into mainstream Han Chinese culture.
William Pesek in Forbes Magazine notes that U.S. energy policy designed not to upset coal baron Joe Manchin's coal cart of obstructing meaningful climate change policy, will cede the new electric vehicle business to China, giving its auto industry an edge over U.S. auto manufacturers. The Uyghur bill may help buy some time for Manchin to reconsider his short-sightedness. Regardless, America doesn't ignore massive human rights violations for economic or any other reasons. Uyghurs, like everyone on the planet, have basic human rights which we should not reward the Chinese government for trampling.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
