COLUMN: Choose peace, joy, love, laughter this holiday season

Just sitting here, raising a mug of hot spiced tea to peace and joy this Christmas season. Peace and joy, love and laughter – aren’t those the things we wish most for our family and friends? Particularly, this time of year?
It’s been a week of gatherings, gift and card exchanges, cooking (and planning to cook), eating well, and busy calendars of pageants and performances. It’s the annual combination of stress, laughter, short tempers, worry and joy that culminates in late December, whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Festivus, the Winter Solstice, or just the recognition that a new year is upon us. Our busy lives ramp up to warp speed.
For many of us, this week and the next will be marked by time off work. We’ll get the opportunity to surround ourselves with those we hold most dear. Love and laughter will abound. For others, the stress of the season will dominate. It’s easy to fall into the abyss created by high expectations, accompanied by a very different reality.
Who can forget the bright Christmas morning when you catch yourself literally cursing at an ex-spouse for destroying a carefully orchestrated holiday schedule by choosing to keep the kids a couple of extra hours? Or how about a repeat of last year’s holiday dinner, where an unfortunate convergence of alcohol and politics ended in a brawl in the backyard? What about the year the family gathering had to be canceled because of an ice storm, then canceled again a few days later because of more ice, and ultimately had to be rescheduled for mid-January? I suspect we all have a shake-your-head holiday story we’d prefer not to relive.
With age and experience, a body begins to realize the Hallmark Holiday of television rarely comes together in real life. What a relief! Turns out that peace and joy are hard to find while striving for perfection. We gave up on “Father Knows Best” a long time ago. Why is it so hard to give up on Hallmark?
As many of us have finally discovered, a family gathering doesn’t have to happen on Dec. 25. Actually, a family gathering doesn’t have to happen at all. Dinner doesn’t have to be a turkey or ham, tacos can work as well. Or really, I’ve heard a fish stew or a microwaved TV dinner suffice for some.
The ending of the old year, the beginning of a new; the natural rhythm of the seasons bringing the shortest day of the year and the annual pivot toward longer days and new life; the coming of the Christ child and everlasting hope – whatever you find to celebrate, please allow yourself and others to be imperfectly human.
Peace and joy, love and laughter aren’t just our wish for others. Give yourself peace this year. Relax more, love more, keep an eye out for others who are hurting, and share your joy every single chance you get. Have a happy holiday!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
