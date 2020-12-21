The big week is finally here: Christmas. The lights, the food, the fun and the togetherness with family, friends and loved ones, are some of what always made this time of the year so special.
My most favorite memory of all was the Christmas of 1996, when my oldest daughter, Wendy, was only 6 months old. It was Christmas morning and Wendy was the only small child in the home where we were staying. The others were still asleep, but Wendy was awake. I was holding her, telling her about Santa and that he had left her toys, when suddenly she looked at me and said her first words: "Dah Dah." For me, that was the only gift I needed that particular year, and it still holds the No. 1 spot of all.
There have been many other great gifts over the years. When I was about 8, Santa brought me Rock’em Sock’em Robots. Any young boy in the 1970s would tell you there was nothing more fun than knocking the head off of a robot over and over again.
When I was older, there were other fun gifts that came my way, one of which won me first prize in a contest many years later as the worst Christmas gift ever. When I was in college and was living in a small apartment, I was given an entire case of powdered dishwashing detergent. Funny thing was that I didn’t even have a dishwasher in my apartment. The person who gave it to me said it was on sale and that someday, he was certain, I would have a home with a dishwasher.
We are often told the best gifts are the really expensive ones, such as diamonds for our wives or girlfriends or the new car with the big red bow. In actuality, though, it’s not the diamonds or the cars that make Christmas special. It’s being with your family and loved ones, celebrating the reason for the holiday together. Like the Grinch, though, we need to take time to realize Christmas doesn’t come from a store.
With this being the year of COVID, I am not seeing as many family and friends as I normally would. Instead, our family members have focused on how we can serve others and are showing more appreciation of the things we already have, instead of what we want and hope to get.
When I think back on past Christmas celebrations, I think of my parents, grandparents, brothers and their families, and my own children and grandson. Many of those people closest to me are no longer here in mortality, and I miss sharing my time with them every day, and especially during the holidays. Instead of being sad, however, I choose to be happy that I had those experiences and have always tried to enjoy each Christmas for what it was, and most especially enjoy those I am around at the time.
May 2021 be a better year for all of us, but whatever it may bring, enjoy your time with your friends and loved ones, because all too soon this one, too, will be just a memory.
Merry Christmas!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
