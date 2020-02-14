One of the surprises of being mayor is how things never "settle in" to normal. When you have great people working on good ideas, there is always something popping.
The mid-month Council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Every Council meeting has something of interest. If any of these items on the agenda catch your eye, we invite you to join us and join the conversation.
Arledge and Associates has wrapped up their investigative review of our accounting system. As a reminder, this isn't a standard financial audit. They were hired to analyze our records looking for discrepancies and concerns. They will present their findings, make recommendations and be available to answer questions the Council may have. At the same time, we will provide a summary of accounting concerns identified internally. Hopefully the two together will settle concerns and allow us to focus on building a strong financial future.
There is a proposal for an agreement with Tahlequah Trails Association to create a multi-use trail system to be used for mountain biking, hiking and trail running on the 200 acres the city leased from the county earlier this month. As a part of that discussion, the Tahlequah Trails Association will be presenting information about the economic and social benefits that other cities have experienced with addition of a robust trails system. It's good to be reminded that this isn't all about fun and games, or even healthy lifestyles. The trails system will have an impact on the economy of our community.
Trustees of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority have been working for some time on proposed revisions to their trust indenture. The revised document comes to Council on Tuesday with a request that it be adopted. Their intent is to strengthen that Board and expand their focus to be more inclusive and to better support their economic development mission.
To do so, there are several changes proposed. The first of these is to change their name to reflect Tahlequah and the surrounding area. This recognizes that new jobs created just across the city/county line benefit our city, and an invisible boundary shouldn't be a barrier. They are increasing the number of trustees comprising the Board from five to seven, hoping to increase the diversity of knowledge and skills available to the Board. This Board is well on the way to hiring an individual to lead our business recruiting through an organized, focused economic development program. This is exciting. It really is true that you rarely get something you want if you don't ask for it.
Great things are happening every day in the city of Tahlequah. Your voice, ideas and energy are needed. Come to a Council meeting, join a committee, agree to work on a board. You won't be bored.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
