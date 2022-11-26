COLUMN: Citizens justify voting for those who marginalize

I've spent a lot of time writing about the LGBTQ community, laws, and other issues that impact this group, and how we need to oppose restrictive, degrading legislation from bigoted lawmakers.
I've written about the high mortality rate of transgender people because of the way we treat them, legally and socially. On Sunday, five people were killed and 17 were injured at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Like every shooting, it's senseless and disgusting.
Daniel Aston, of Broken Arrow, who attended Northeastern State University, was one of the victims. While I did not know this young man, he was part of the communities in which I live and work. To see an outpouring of love and grief over the loss of him is touching. It also doesn't escape me that maybe, as a community, we should have appreciated him and other transgender and LGBTQ folks while they were with us.
While it's OK to grieve Daniel, it shouldn't be ignored he was from a community that has historically voted red, and for candidates who actively supported legislation and ideology that are harmful to the LGBT community, particularly to transgender people. Daniel was clearly deeply loved by his communities and will be missed, as will all the other victims of this horrific tragedy. I wish this would result in a tangible shift in the way people think about others and the politicians and policies they support.
Many people on Facebook were willing to call the victims children of God, but not commit to not voting for bigots, or supporting laws that harm our LGBTQ siblings. While I wish this would result in change, if I learned anything, it's that as a nation, many of my fellow citizens are willing to justify or dismiss just about anything, but especially the deaths of marginalized people for simply being different than what some unsound person thinks we should be.
I know I sound like a broken record. I always will, until I have no deaths to talk about and no little soapbox to stand on.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
