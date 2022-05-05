COLUMN: Citizens made Red Fern a big success

I was honored this week to be asked to make a short welcoming statement at the Miss Red Fern pageants. With 58 registered contestants from infants to high schoolers, the pageantry organized and led by Kristy Eubanks was a complex, well-coordinated event.
Kudos to Ms. Eubanks and her team! Their focus on building confidence, making the experience a good one for all participants and creating an environment that encouraged friendship made this very different from what you might expect.
Several points cross my mind that, while pertinent, didn't make the "short" cut for remarks at the event. Lucky you. I get to share those here.
Regardless of how well-planned, organized and implemented a major event like Red Fern may be, it's not a success without every person who chooses to attend. While we talk about the very real contributions volunteers make to create and staff the many attractions and services available, if the streets were quiet, if the pageant stage were empty, if no one brought a coon dog to the trials, we wouldn't have a Red Fern Festival.
Each person who loaded up the family and drove to town, or called on friends to meet at the festival, added to the success of the weekend. If community develops through shared experiences, Tahlequah will be stronger this coming weekend because of the tremendous number of people who participated last weekend.
When attending a local event like the Red Fern Festival, we tend to ignore the micro- and macro-economic impacts taking place around us. Let's say you admired the offerings of one of the vendor booths and stopped to make a purchase. You've acquired a new piece of jewelry or bought a funny T-shirt for your spouse. Of course, the vendor is benefiting, too, with the cash received in exchange. How about the company that printed the T-shirt and sold it to the vendor? All the components that went into the jewelry designed by the vendor came from somewhere else. If you follow the lines that link, the 20 bucks you spent has enhanced multiple businesses, some of which are far removed from Cherokee County.
By hosting an event that brings 15,000 people to stroll the downtown corridor, the festival provided an opportunity to become familiar with downtown shops and eateries. A significant number of attendees will return to downtown another day, instead of traveling to Muskogee, Tulsa or Fayetteville. Without buyers year-round, local businesses can't survive. You say you want more food and retail choices in Tahlequah? By attending Red Fern, you helped make those things possible.
Is blocking off six blocks of main street for two full days a headache and hassle for residents who aren't interested in an annual celebration? Yes, it is. In five hours Friday morning, while working a barrier to allow vendors access to set up, I only got cussed out by two individuals. Both were elderly ladies. That's pretty good odds - and allowed growth opportunities for the high school sophomore helping me.
Return to the Fern, a rousing success! Thank you, Main Street Association, and every last one of you!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.