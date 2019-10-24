Several years ago, I was chatting with a friend who had recently been promoted to vice president at one of the regional universities. I remember a remark made about knowing life was different, because they found themselves lusting after a parking garage.
My husband and I recently visited a daughter who works as an animal control officer for one of the Tulsa region communities. They have been in their new animal shelter for about four months now. What a nice facility! There are separate rooms for adoptable dogs and cats. They have a sick bay for those who need some extra care. There are multiple fenced areas for running in the open air and sunshine. It was well-lit and built with easy care and upkeep in mind, and it was easy to admire their facility and wish for something similar for Tahlequah.
Our animal control staff are working hard to care for their animals. They are collaborating with local and regional rescue groups to place as many as possible in good homes. Our facility, though, is old. It’s a mostly cement and metal building, with animals held in one large room with rows of wire cages. Each cage has a plywood shelf, which allows the animals to get off the concrete floor, but there isn’t any padding or bedding to soften the environment. There is no air conditioning, although there is a large roll-up-type garage door. There are no toys. There are no outdoor runs to provide exercise.
Animals at the city shelter don’t stay a long time. Some of our partner groups help by transporting out of state. Pictures are posted regularly on the city’s Facebook page. Some move on to other shelters. And, of course, some are adopted into loving, forever homes.
We may not have the resources to be able to build a multi-room, state-of-the-art shelter anytime soon. Hopefully over the course of the next few months, we can make some modifications to make life a bit better for those who stay with us. For instance, the chain-link fencing at the skate park is going to be removed. It may be possible to repurpose a part of that to provide outdoor runs.
It’s possible we may be able to find a grant that would help fund some improvements. If nothing else, we may end up having to ask the pet lovers in our community to consider sponsoring upgrades to individual cages.
Our shelter serves a valuable purpose within our community. It is out of sight and easily forgotten. I can dream of the best, but until that is possible, we can take steps to make our facility a lot better than it is now. Life is different with this new job. I find I have a much different wish list.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
