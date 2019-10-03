Many years ago, in a previous life, I worked with a supervisor who was proud of his ability to "solve problems" by ignoring them until they were no longer relevant. He claimed to have read a self-help book that encouraged this management style.
As a young employee, I would occasionally bring an issue to him for advice - only to be met with a variation of "no response is a good response. It will solve itself."
Inactivity and inaction are close relatives of ignoring. Problems don't go away and solutions aren't found through use of any of the three. But, oh my goodness, how tempting it is to bury your head in the sand and hope that circumstances will miraculously change when painful conversations, reflection and decisions must be made. A body can be forgiven for wanting to wait for a solution to come riding in the door to save the day.
Over the course of the past week or so, I learned that inaction has caused the city to lose a $100,000 grant that was awarded in 2016. It was intended to provide supplemental funding for the construction of the Greenbelt Trail. Now we will move forward using the bond funds allocated to the Greenbelt, which may salvage an $85,000 grant awarded in 2017 to provide lighting for the trail.
Almost two years ago, city health insurance claims increased dramatically. Since city health insurance is self-funded, an amount is deposited monthly into an account to pay our claims. Whether no one noticed the increase, or the hope was that the tide would turn, there was no corresponding change in funding for expenses. What was a $500,000 reserve for health claims was gradually eaten away. Now there is no reserve and our general fund must be tapped to cover those obligations.
When the budget for this year was created, we recognized that expenses are outstripping revenue by $2.7 million per year in the General Fund. That's $228,000 per month. It's easy to want to find an error in the calculations. It's easier to want to wait until projected sales tax increases finally kick in. If we just hold out long enough, an answer riding a white horse will ride in to save us from having to make hard decisions.
The cash we have left now for the General Fund is the money invested at Edward Jones. We're going to have to start cashing our CDs. Waiting didn't work in that other world a long time ago, and it won't work now. Please support your city councilors as they make hard and timely decisions.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.