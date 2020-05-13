The rational brain fights with the emotional one. Rational me says there is a continuing, significant threat that will become more prevalent as we get out and about more. Emotion yearns for the more carefree, easy past of just two short months ago. As an individual, and as a community, we are looking for that balance between the two.
As we walk through the phases of reopening, we’re experiencing the pain of change. We just keep bumping into walls and hitting roadblocks. It’s almost like a circus mirror. The familiar image of “normal” is right in front of us, but it’s distorted. From every angle, “normal” is out of whack.
As we move through the calendar of the next few months, waiting for science to catch up with the knowledge and vaccine we need, we don’t have the luxury of digging in our heels and insisting we’re not going to change. Whether you’re in the “open it all up now” camp or the “it’s not time yet” camp, life’s demands require interaction with the world around us – and for either camp, it’s a different paradigm.
At City Hall, we’re preparing to open our facilities and offices. We’re reactivating advisory committees and tweaking meeting formats. Last year, the public budget hearing was held at the auditorium of the Armory Municipal Center. This year, we’ll still have a public budget hearing, but it’s going to have to be online. Last year, we handed out copies of the budget. This year, it’s "Let us know if you want a copy and we’ll email it to you." So close, and yet so different.
In a few days, you’ll be able to book meeting space at the Armory or Brookside. We’ve experimented with set-up configurations to determine how many people can be accommodated with social distancing within the spaces available. We’ve put sanitizing protocols into place. We welcome you with open arms, but it’s going to look and feel a bit different.
Opening the pool is a challenge. Asking children to social distance and sanitizing surfaces in this environment isn’t easy. The water itself is chlorinated, so that helps. To limit the number of people in the pool at any one time, we’ll be using a reservation system. That’s a lot less spontaneous, but it will allow more people overall to get to swim. It will also allow 15-minute increments throughout the day between reservation periods, for staff to sanitize the facility.
As our shops and restaurants have already experienced, every opening is requiring that things be done differently. We’re all experimenting with what works well, and what doesn’t. If nothing else, this “new normal” is giving us the opportunity to work on our patience, our creativity, our acceptance of others when they have differing concerns, and our ability to build our community.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
