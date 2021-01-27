What a difference a year makes! Only a year ago, we were talking about a proposal to enhance trash service in Tahlequah.
Seems like ages since people all over town were setting bags of trash on the ground, hoping it got picked up before the neighborhood scavengers created a mess. That’s a problem that pales in comparison to this past year. Wasn’t life great before we ever heard of a coronavirus?
Ah, the good old days, when a body who wanted to communicate with our residents could just call a meeting, open a door and welcome people to a conversation. Wasn’t that good? Community conversations about different topics, Coffee Cup conversations a couple of times a month, a crowd in the City Council Chambers for council deliberations?
While we have some who have continued to attend council meetings during these virtual months, that’s a difficult setting to get much feedback from our community. There’s no good back-and-forth exchange of ideas and thoughts. I miss the good old days, so it’s time to figure out how to increase communication as we move further into the new normal. Masks and social distancing may be with us for a while.
It’s just a start, but we’re working on scheduling a different kind of conversation or meeting that will be both virtual and limited seating in Council Chambers. During this event, we’ll share current information about where the city is financially and provide updates on progress toward our major projects. We’ll attempt to answer questions you may have. We’ll also open the floor to ideas and comments.
We’re calling this meeting Tahlequah Talks, and we’re looking at hosting the first of these within a couple of weeks. I think this will be a good start toward improved communication. We’ll want to Talk fairly regularly – at least twice a year on the outside, or maybe quarterly if you’d prefer. When we get toward the end of this first conversation, we can decide how quickly we should schedule the next Tahlequah Talks.
It’s also time to resume Coffee Cup Conversations. That’s the opportunity to talk to the mayor and others about anything you’d like to discuss. Of course, the format will have to change for a while. We’ll set this one up as a conference telephone call and Zoom meeting for those who want to attend virtually. There will be limited seating in Council Chambers. As in the past, this will be a weekday morning. I’m afraid we won’t be able to meet in the local coffee shops, so you’ll have to bring your own coffee.
We’ll be publishing specific dates and times in the next few days. It’s been too quiet for far too long. I’m sure looking forward to hearing from you! If you have other ideas for improving our communication, my email address is sue.catron@cityoftahlequah.com.
The virus may change everything, but our best response is to step up our game. Tahlequah strong!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
