It’s a bi-annual tradition in Tahlequah. During every major election cycle, we collectively kick off a game of “sign wars.”
You know the game, I’m sure. It mostly has to do with yard signs, their placement, and getting code enforcement and-or the newspaper to take action. One of the peculiarities of these signs that I noticed during my own run for office, is how they somehow grow wings or legs, moving of their own volition – generally after dark. I’ve never seen the phantom appendages, but it’s the only explanation that doesn’t point fingers at anyone.
We’re still several weeks away from the November election, but things are heating up. As a result, I’m already getting calls accusing city employees of taking sides. Which side depends on which sign has disappeared.
To try to reduce this point of friction, at least as far as the city is concerned, we’re going to change our enforcement methods a bit. The rules are pretty straightforward when it comes to lawn signs. They shouldn’t be placed in the right of way or anywhere that blocks traffic sightlines. Problems arise when people don’t know where the right of way is, so they put the sign too close to the road. (Or as noted above, a candidate’s signs take wing and migrate toward the road.)
In the past, code enforcement would pick up misplaced signs and take them to the solid waste department. Candidates were told they could retrieve them if they wanted.
This year, if code enforcement gets a complaint about a sign or finds one in the wrong spot, they will lay the sign on the ground and attach a copy of the sign rules. They will not remove the sign from the property unless it’s a repeat offender situation. If they have to pick up a sign, they will make note of the address and take the sign to City Hall. If you’ve have a sign removed from your property, you may pick it up at the cashier’s window after providing ID with that address on it.
If there are complaints about larger signs, code enforcement will notify the candidate of the complaint and ask that they address the issue.
City business is nonpartisan business. Hopefully these changes will help ensure no political party feels they’re being targeted by city employees. When you place a candidate’s sign in your yard, you’re telling the world that this candidate represents you and your values. That’s a strong personal statement. The city will not be taking that statement away from you.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
