There it was on the big screen for all to see, the trash vacuum in action. It was a great way to start our community conversation about how to best use Tahlequah’s ARPA recovery funds.
There’s nothing like a short video to introduce a new product. Many thanks to all who spent time thinking about solutions and innovations for our community, then took time out of your lives to attend the meeting and share your ideas.
Along with a few emailed proposals, we had 16 different speakers who talked of issues they had identified and how those might be addressed. As you could imagine, some of the proposals were somewhat related. Several speakers suggested a form of shelter for our population experiencing homelessness. These ranged from a heating/cooling station for relief from extreme weather conditions, to emergency living facilities, to longer-term housing for those in recovery.
There were multiple requests for better lighting, primarily in our downtown area. While our decorative lights add ambiance, the poles have been in place for over 20 years. Lighting downtown is not adequate to make those dining or attending events after dark feel safe and secure. It was noted that while we have “pedestrian” lights, we have almost no taller “area” lighting. If our goal is to bring more tourists into the center of town, this need should be addressed.
One individual proposed a marquee sign to be located at Norris Park to advertise current events. He noted that social media isn’t for everyone. Another proposal was to create food truck pads along the walking trail. There was support for using funds to delineate walking and biking lanes across town.
One group of young leaders requested a youth recreation center where our teens could gather after school to socialize and participate in activities. They also would like to see more resources invested in monitoring and cleaning our streams. And of course, there was the proposal that we invest in a machine that would vacuum trash, which was pretty impressive.
While only one individual in attendance asked the funds be invested in streets and sidewalks, that was the overriding request of those responding to our social media posts. We’ve made a lot of progress over the past couple of years, but we were so far behind these will be a need for years to come. Thank goodness for the Streets and Sidewalks tax that allows for consistent improvement.
Utility relocation is underway on North Cedar and will begin soon on East Fourth Street. Construction of the Ross Street sidewalk begins shortly. ODOT is preparing to resurface a portion of the bypass and the Street Department is geared up to resurface Fox Street. Now that temperatures have increased, both are only dependent upon access to asphalt. You should see progress on both by the end of the month.
We’ll be reviewing the project proposals, fleshing them out and estimating costs. After that, Council will be asked to select a combination of needs to address with our limited funds. If you feel strongly about any of these, you might want to give your councilor a call or send them an email.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
