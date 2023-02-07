COLUMN: Classified documents, spy balloon pop up

During the past several weeks, classified documents have abounded, from offices to homes to garages.
Former President Donald Trump had documents he declassified as president, but was vilified by the media and Democrats. President Joe Biden had classified documents that were still classified in his garage, but we were told not to worry because his Corvette was in the garage as well. Former Vice President Mike Pence even had to get in on the act, as classified documents were found at his place as well.
While all this was happening, Democrats in Congress were having meltdowns over new committee assignments. Adam Schiff, who blatantly lied to the American people about having evidence of Russian collusion in the election of President Trump, and Eric Swalwell, who was having an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy, were removed from the Intelligence Committee.
The actions of these two representatives proved their unworthiness to serve on the committee, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy used his right to oust the two. Anyone with common sense would think this was appropriate, as who would want a member of the committee having an intimate affair with a spy of an untrusting foreign nation. Nonetheless, congressional Democrats bemoaned the removal and cried foul.
The Democratic howls got louder with the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she has made about Israel. Many on both sides of the aisle have condemned Omar's comments as antisemitic. Fellow Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashisa Tlaib of Michigan both gave impassioned speeches regarding the removal on the House floor.
Ocasio-Cortez gave what amounted to a sermon decrying the removal, and Tlaib, who has made harsh criticisms of Israel and is considered antisemitic herself, broke down in tears during her speech. The resolution to remove Omar was made by Rep. Max Miller of Ohio, who is Jewish. He listed several antisemitic remarks Omar has made, claiming the congresswoman disqualified herself from serving on the committee.
The interesting thing is, even though these individuals performed actions and made comments that did disqualify them from service on those specific and highly important committees, many expected Americans to simply overlook it and continue business as usual.
While Congress was bellyaching over the removal of these representatives, who ethically should have recused themselves from service on their own, American officials and the Pentagon completely overlooked a Chinese spy balloon making its way across the U.S. According to NBC News, a senior official in the Biden administration confirmed the president had been briefed and received a "strong recommendation" that the balloon not be shot down.
Each of these incidents is kind of interesting. The balloon was spotted over Montana and worked its way across the U.S. What is surprising is that the Air Force can scramble fighter jets with a moment's notice and could have removed the balloon but chose not to do so until it had made its way across the country and was over the Atlantic. What is more surprising is that the myriad of gun owners didn't see who could be the first to shoot it down.
On the removal of the various congressional members from their committee, President Obama said it best when he said, "elections have consequences." Don't have intimate relationships with Chinese spies and don't be antisemitic, and you probably won't be removed from your committee. As for the classified documents, I have a solution. Put the Big XII Conference in charge. The way they kept the 2023 football schedule secret was impressive. I'm sure they could do a better job than the U.S. government on keeping classified documents classified.
Randy Gibson is CEO of RDG Communications Group, and president of Maloy PR.
