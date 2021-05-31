The Cherokee Nation looks set to make use of funds provided through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act to provide substantial, direct, and extremely helpful financial assistance to its citizens. The amount, timing of the distribution, and other details are not finalized. Recently, the tribe decided to pay $2,000 in one lump sum. Cherokee Nation's leadership will deserve all the accolades they get if they use a portion of the funds this way.
Tahlequah is fortunate to have an entity with such an enormous economic impact headquartered here. Its presence contributes to and economic vitality and resilience that most other communities in Oklahoma - and likely the entire country - continually strive to achieve. Reliable and good paying jobs are made available by Cherokee Nation, and many burdens that prove debilitation to millions of people across the U.S. every year are alleviated by provision of health care to Native Americans. Opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach for many people become realistic possibilities due to things like the tribe's housing and education programs. Now, direct cash payments will be a method employed to insulate individuals against the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with the other programs and services, there will be beneficial ripple effects from the allocation. In at least the 14-county territory of Cherokee Nation people will have more money to spend on their bills and household needs. In Oklahoma, the tax structure is such that the state, counties, and the governments of cities and towns will have their revenues positively affected by the tribe's decision. Sales tax is collected on many goods and services on which many people will have to use the funds they will be provided. Despite the regressive nature of sales taxes and how problematic they are in terms of collection, enforcement, and equity, they are the primary source of revenue for municipal governments in our state and pay for things like streets, police protection, and parks systems.
It is easy to recognize the benefits of tribal partnership when it leads directly to ribbon cuttings or other tangible results that are photogenic. What is often overlooked is the multiplier effect that is a part of tribal initiatives. There will almost certainly be a quantifiable financial benefit to Tahlequah's business, institutions, and individual residents - tribally affiliated or not - should the direct payments be approved by the tribal council and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin.
It should be noted that other institutions in the community, which have also had consistent and enduring local economic impacts, have also acted as conduits for federal funds that have become available in the federal relief packages. Northeastern State University has provided financial assistance to students in need. The City of Tahlequah has received more than million dollars to supplement its revenues. Undoubtedly, Tahlequah Public Schools, the United Keetoowah Band, and Cherokee County have been, or will be, a recipient of those funds. Other school systems and institutions can be included in that list.
One of our former state senators, Jim Wilson, always said Tahlequah is a "government town." Two tribes, an active and progressive school system, a county government, a state-operated technology center, a regional university, and two hospitals, among others, operate here and the financial benefits are undeniable and indispensable. Should the proposal for direct payments become a reality, the Cherokee Nation will provide additional proof for the senator's assertion.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
